31.Dez.2017



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden vom 18.11.2017 bis zum 30.12.2017 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Envy24HT_5.15.lha         Audio/Drivers             Binary for Envy24HT AHI...
BeebAsm_1.08.lha          Development/Cross         Assembler with BBC Micr...
mos2wos_0.2.lha           Development/GCC           Make MorphOS GCC output...
HWP_XAD_1.0.lha           Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for xa...
HWP_ZIP_1.0.lha           Development/Hollywood/... Read and write ZIP arch...
Vim_8.0.1422-src.lha      Development/Sources       A highly configurable t...
AmiArcadia_24.66.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
UAEmremover_1.2.lha       Emulation                 Remove junk files creat...
Vim_8.0.1422.lha          Files/Editor              A highly configurable t...
MCE_10.09.lha             Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
StoWaSta_0.8.lha          Games/Misc                A stop watch software. 
AmigaRacerLeaderBoard_... Games/Race                Show AmigaRacer highsco...
Chromium_0.9.16.1.zip     Games/Shoot 2D            A vertical scrolling Sh...
CrispyDoom_4.3.lha        Games/Shoot 3D            Crispy Doom is a limit-...
PushOver_0.0.5.lha        Games/Think               Port of PushOver 0.0.5 ...
SlotMachineSAGA_WArMUp... Games/Think               A slot machine game to ...
GrafX2_2.5_WIP.lha        Graphics/Draw             A quick compilation of ...
SacrificioPagano_1.30.lha Misc                      A special app to people...
RNOWidgets_1.1.lha        System/Ambient/Commodi... Desktop widgets applica...
AutoVisible_1.2.lha       System/Ambient/Screenb... All sbars visible on Au...
(snx)

[Meldung: 31. Dez. 2017, 11:20] [Kommentare: 2 - 31. Dez. 2017, 19:23]
