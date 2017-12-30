|31.Dez.2017
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden vom 18.11.2017 bis zum 30.12.2017 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Envy24HT_5.15.lha Audio/Drivers Binary for Envy24HT AHI...
BeebAsm_1.08.lha Development/Cross Assembler with BBC Micr...
mos2wos_0.2.lha Development/GCC Make MorphOS GCC output...
HWP_XAD_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for xa...
HWP_ZIP_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... Read and write ZIP arch...
Vim_8.0.1422-src.lha Development/Sources A highly configurable t...
AmiArcadia_24.66.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
UAEmremover_1.2.lha Emulation Remove junk files creat...
Vim_8.0.1422.lha Files/Editor A highly configurable t...
MCE_10.09.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
StoWaSta_0.8.lha Games/Misc A stop watch software.
AmigaRacerLeaderBoard_... Games/Race Show AmigaRacer highsco...
Chromium_0.9.16.1.zip Games/Shoot 2D A vertical scrolling Sh...
CrispyDoom_4.3.lha Games/Shoot 3D Crispy Doom is a limit-...
PushOver_0.0.5.lha Games/Think Port of PushOver 0.0.5 ...
SlotMachineSAGA_WArMUp... Games/Think A slot machine game to ...
GrafX2_2.5_WIP.lha Graphics/Draw A quick compilation of ...
SacrificioPagano_1.30.lha Misc A special app to people...
RNOWidgets_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Commodi... Desktop widgets applica...
AutoVisible_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenb... All sbars visible on Au...
