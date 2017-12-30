|31.Dez.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 30.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.12.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.0b5.lha comm/tcp 1.8M 68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client
gopher.lha comm/tcp 27K 68k Gopher client for AmiTCP
gcc-mos2wos.lha dev/gcc 4.6M MOS Make MorphOS GCC output WarpO...
ElseWeGetMad.lha game/2play 1.2M 68k new fight Amiga game for 1 or...
ARLB.lha game/race 2.5M MOS Show AmigaRacer highscores in...
CustJo2Songs.lha mods/cust 12K 2 Modules composed by Jesper ...
CustJoAcon.lha mods/cust 12K A Module composed by Jesper O...
CustJoScrooge.lha mods/cust 12K A Module composed by Jesper O...
backupsongs.zip mods/kicko 1.2M Backup of my hdrec and TnF tunes
DeliTracker234.lha mus/play 39K 68k module player, minor update
AmiTimeKeeper.i386-ar... util/cdity 103K x86 Keep your time right
pixman_lib.lha util/libs 294K OS4 Pixman-1 as an AmigaOS shared...
tzdev.lha util/time 691K Time Zone Database and Librar...
(snx)
[Meldung: 31. Dez. 2017, 11:20] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]