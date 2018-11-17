Diagnose-Werkzeug: DiagROM 1.2.1

DiagROM ist eine Diagnose-Software, die vom Anwender in ein EPROM gebrannt wird und dann das reguläre Kickstart-ROM eines Amigas ersetzt. Die Software benötigt keinerlei Timer, IRQs o.ä. und sollte daher auch auf nur noch teilweise funktionierenden Rechnern in der Lage sein, diverse Hardware-Tests durchzuführen und Probleme zu lokalisieren. Zur Ausgabe von Informationen oder Menüs nutzt DiagROM die Serielle Schnittstelle, daneben wird der Bildschirm für unterschiedliche Farbcodes genutzt. <-- Break -->



Neben der als "stabil" bezeichneten Version sind auf der offiziellen Webseite jetzt auch "Daily Builds" erhältlich, die ständig aktualisiert werden aber noch Fehler enthalten können. DiagROM ist freie Software, Der Quelltext steht bei Github zur Verfügung.



Die aktuelle stabile Version ist DiagROM 1.2.1, die zahlreiche Änderungen seit der letzten von uns erwähnten Veröffentlichung beinhaltet: 2020-07-16: WOW This is a long time since I updated this. And lets be honest. I have forgot what i have changed. BUT one thing I just been thinking. I have bumped the versionnumber in the wrong "end".. so as I am working on a new init-routine. I consider this is the "stable" one. So I bump the serialnumber to 1.2.1. I have been too busy with hardware so I must confess I haven't coded so much on DiagROM. I have made some minor bugfixes etc. I must still warn that if a routine is experimental you cannot really trust the tests :) Anyway in hope for the best in the future. the "daily" will for a while be a little "jumpy" while I get the new init working. This should be useful meanwhile :)

2019-08-13: Long time since last time. New Stable. Now Diskdrivetest should work on most machines. Memchecks should now detect nonworking ram better. Experimental CIA test added that should work on NTSC machines aswell. MIGHT give false results on TOD-B tests. It will still say that IRQ is needed, this is not true :) Added RGB Test. and usual "bugfixes" pressing left mousebutton when chipmemdetect starts skips serial output and makes startup faster. holding down left mousebutton while doing memscan at start skips memtests. (good if it hangs during scan. known not found bug yet!)

2019-05-04: Updated to tested values if new CIA test that should be more correct. Also in memoryedit mode (memtest) added pageup/down functions with Q and Z keys. (or Amigastandard shift+cursor keys) also added official support to execute code from current locaton using the X key. (this is very much not really useful for most people)

2019-05-03: New experimental CIA test should be working. This I would add much more early but due to some idiots having the totally wrong way of asking for a function I just simply ignored the request of having a CIA test that works in NTSC mode aswell. Remember HOW you ask for functions/features. Do not be a dick. Anyway. it now hopefully works. I have no real NTSC machine to test on, so please test and report (bugreports@diagrom.com). remember that result is dependent on current screenmode so OK can be on the PAL side even on a NTSC machine.

2019-05-01: Added a new experimental CIA test. it says however IRQ is needed but it is a lie. Will be changed when the old test is removed. it will now show number of ticks intead. and if it is ok or not in both PAL and NTSC modes. (still remember. pressing space in mainmenu swaps between PAL/NTSC mode on most Amigas).

2019-01-26: Changed some in serial output so tests that are ok are shown in green. and tests failing are shown in red. also changed the screen if no mem was found at all that it now shows in rasterbars bit 31->0 Light green is a working bit. dark green is a bad bit in memory. Slowly going from Address $400 and up. (4 longwords up every flash). where I now added a section of 4 parts: This is a very fast (and not very reliable) memorytest of chipmem. telling if it seems to have working ram in different blocks of 512k. so 4 lines= 2MB of ram. those tests are in realtime so poking around on databits will show you result in realtime.. This is using Raster-magic coding C64 style. So flicker is normal.

2019-01-13: Whopsi. During my tests I disabled parts of the CIA test. now working again. also changed somewhat at the init output doing chipram detection. Now it shows binary output aswell. This made detecting MUCH slower. But I found out that if I write the address being tested only once. things got much faster. Now it takes longer when there are errors. I have added (to TEST! might be removed anyday) a function that if you press left mousebutton, serialoutput is temporary disabled making it go much faster.

2019-01-02: Changed memtest pattern so it is different for high/low word

2019-01-01: HAPPY NEW YEAR! changed serial output at startup when there is biterrors. now also showing binary output. Writes address only once, this dramatically also as a bonus improves detectionspeed when memory is good. Slight different coloroutput now. (might be changed)

2018-11-17: Added a RGB Test showing a R G and B bar. for the moment only in OCS, AGA will come. (cg)



