|10.Okt.2021
|Lionheart Remake 1.10: Javaumsetzung von Lionheart
Byron 3D Games Studio hat für die von ihnen entwickelte LionEngine das Amigaspiel Lionheart als Lionheart Java Remake nun in der Version 1.10 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Quellcodes sowohl für die LionEngine als auch die Spieleumsetzung sind auf GitHub verfügbar.
Die nun veröffentlichte Version 1.10 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
(dr)
- Hinzugefügt
- Game launcher configuration
- Gamepad support (PC & Android)
- New stages (Swamp, Spidercave, Ancient Town, Lava, Secret, Airship, Dragonfly, Tower)
- Full editor with stage entities properties and checkpoints edition
- Original 50Hz support added with fullscreen
- Cheats menu added
- Click and touch support to menu
- Android virtual keyboard diagonal support
- Multi language support (shipped with English, French, German, Spanish)
- Sword level on hud
- Geändert
- Intro and Extro reviewed with perfect original timing
- Font converted to bitmap to be rendered same on any platform
- Backdrop non flicker mode with more color
- Loading time improved
- Map tile file size reduced
- Sfx converted to mono with no loss
- Bereinigt
- Widescreen support
- Life lost even with cheats enabled
- No credits on last life lost when bitten
- Intro and Credits English texts
- Intro not working without music
- Bird behavior on collide
- Player camera limit lock
- Swamp stage5 Bee invalid patrol proximity
- Spider ground fall
- Liana and Grip soar hurt invalid jump
- Sfx not correctly cached
- Music on Windows 32bits
- AncientTown level rip 7 and 8 black color
[Meldung: 10. Okt. 2021, 07:43] [Kommentare: 3 - 10. Okt. 2021, 12:38]
