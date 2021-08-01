amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
10.Okt.2021



 Lionheart Remake 1.10: Javaumsetzung von Lionheart
Byron 3D Games Studio hat für die von ihnen entwickelte LionEngine das Amigaspiel Lionheart als Lionheart Java Remake nun in der Version 1.10 veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Quellcodes sowohl für die LionEngine als auch die Spieleumsetzung sind auf GitHub verfügbar. Die nun veröffentlichte Version 1.10 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
  • Hinzugefügt
    • Game launcher configuration
    • Gamepad support (PC & Android)
    • New stages (Swamp, Spidercave, Ancient Town, Lava, Secret, Airship, Dragonfly, Tower)
    • Full editor with stage entities properties and checkpoints edition
    • Original 50Hz support added with fullscreen
    • Cheats menu added
    • Click and touch support to menu
    • Android virtual keyboard diagonal support
    • Multi language support (shipped with English, French, German, Spanish)
    • Sword level on hud

  • Geändert
    • Intro and Extro reviewed with perfect original timing
    • Font converted to bitmap to be rendered same on any platform
    • Backdrop non flicker mode with more color
    • Loading time improved
    • Map tile file size reduced
    • Sfx converted to mono with no loss

  • Bereinigt
    • Widescreen support
    • Life lost even with cheats enabled
    • No credits on last life lost when bitten
    • Intro and Credits English texts
    • Intro not working without music
    • Bird behavior on collide
    • Player camera limit lock
    • Swamp stage5 Bee invalid patrol proximity
    • Spider ground fall
    • Liana and Grip soar hurt invalid jump
    • Sfx not correctly cached
    • Music on Windows 32bits
    • AncientTown level rip 7 and 8 black color
(dr)

[Meldung: 10. Okt. 2021, 07:43] [Kommentare: 3 - 10. Okt. 2021, 12:38]
