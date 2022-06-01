|24.Jun.2022
Passione Amiga (ANF)
| Italienisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Passione Amiga, Ausgabe 8
Das italienische Magazin 'Passione Amiga' ist in digitaler (3 Euro) oder gedruckter (7,50 Euro, über Amazon) Form erhältlich. Die aktuelle Ausgabe bietet auf 36 Farbseiten im A4-Format u.a. die folgenden Themen:
(dr)
- COVERDISK: World Premiere Playable Demo of SNAKY - The Mysterious World!
- Many videogames reviewed: Riamel Black Prophecy, Atarenium Falcon, Flappadiddle, Emotiworld, Blockman Gets, Mr Poo's Journey
- Collectibles: some useful tips
- Special: Ocean Software
- Interviews with: with Renee Cousins the vampire slayer and Luca Stradiotto
- And also: Games & Tech News, Demo scene, New Talents, Mailbox
