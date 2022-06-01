amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
24.Jun.2022
Passione Amiga (ANF)


 Italienisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Passione Amiga, Ausgabe 8
Das italienische Magazin 'Passione Amiga' ist in digitaler (3 Euro) oder gedruckter (7,50 Euro, über Amazon) Form erhältlich. Die aktuelle Ausgabe bietet auf 36 Farbseiten im A4-Format u.a. die folgenden Themen:
  • COVERDISK: World Premiere Playable Demo of SNAKY - The Mysterious World!
  • Many videogames reviewed: Riamel Black Prophecy, Atarenium Falcon, Flappadiddle, Emotiworld, Blockman Gets, Mr Poo's Journey
  • Collectibles: some useful tips
  • Special: Ocean Software
  • Interviews with: with Renee Cousins the vampire slayer and Luca Stradiotto
  • And also: Games & Tech News, Demo scene, New Talents, Mailbox
(dr)

[Meldung: 24. Jun. 2022, 06:04] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.