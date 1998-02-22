20.Dez.2023









AKReal, die mit 16 Farben auskommende inoffizielle Anpassung der für Emulatoren gedachten Workbench-Distribution AmiKit an echte Amigas (AGA/RTG), wurde aktualisiert und liegt nun in der Version 9.2 vor. Ein Update von der Version 9.1 ist kostenlos und wird automatisch via LiveUpdate eingespielt. Andernfalls kostet der Download 9,99 Euro. Die Änderungen: ADDED: Freeware PowerWindows 1.3 by by Georg Steger, 10/11/2000.

ADDED: Some existing RTG 1024x768 wallpapers saved now in iff format.

ADDED: UAEgfx by Toni Willen in Sys:Devs/Monitors to be used with RTG when needed.

ADDED: New option in Morpheuz to change the pointer or also the wallpapers/backdrops/skins used if you are already using some RTG option in your Amiga.

ADDED: AmigaGPT version 1.2.0 by Cameron Armstrong. Now backwards compatible with OS3.9.

ADDED: Spanish "esRadio", "Flower Power radio", "Love Radio Florida" and "CGM UKScene Radio*". You can find them in Sys:Utilities/Expansion/RadioStations/Scripts.

ADDED: Filesize v40.1, 1998-02-22 by Msi Software, http://home.sol.no/~msi/

UPDATED: WHDLoad to version 18.9.6601

UPDATED: HippoPlayer v2.58 - kpk@iki.fi. K-P Koljonen 2023-06-21.

UPDATED: AmigaAMP v3.33 -Thomas Wenzel (www.toms-home.de). 2022-12-20.

UPDATED: IMP v3.411 - Pawel Nowak. 2023-06-29.

UPDATED: TextEditor.mcc v15.56. Jens Maus (mail jens-maus de). 2021-08-31.

UPDATED: BetterString.mcc v11.36. Jens Maus (mail jens-maus de). 2021-08-31.

UPDATED: NList.mcc v0.128. Jens Maus (mail jens-maus de). 2021-08-31.

UPDATED: TheBar.mcc v26.22. Jens Maus (mail jens-maus de). 2021-08-31 .

UPDATED: AmiSSL v5.11. AmiSSL Open Source Team. 2023-09-19.

UPDATED: OpenURL 7.18. Jens Maus 2016-09-07.

UPDATED: MMULib v47.6. Thomas.richter at alumni.tu-berlin.de (Thomas Richter) 2023-07-01.

UPDATED: WBDock by Thomas Rapp. Version 2.896. 16-Jul-2023.

UPDATED: MUI v5.0. 2021-08-31 by Thore Böckelmann and changed MUI prefs for iGame.

UPDATED: iGame V2.4.1 2023-07-19 by mrzammler at freemail.gr (Emmanuel Vasilakis).

UPDATED: TinyMeter 3.56 by gibs2b gmail com (Michael GIBS).

UPDATED: iBrowse to 2.5.8 and TextHistory.mcc to 11.8 version for the installation.

CHANGED: Magellan Start menus. Now in Sys:Utilities/Expansion/Opus5/Buttons we have a shorter version. There are three drawers with different versions to try if you wish.

CHANGED: SID Station Radio stream changed as suggested by @bjdcleary at the EAB site.

CHANGED: "Disable_CGXAga&Birdie" is now "Change_CGXAga&Birdie" with more options.

CHANGED: Femu by Jari has been exchanged by SoftIEEE, developed by Thomas Richter. Version 40.6.1 from 2023-01-23.

CHANGED: Cinemix radio station to use Amplifier and a new script.

FIXED: SceneSat radio

DELETED: Nostalgia, XPD and WNMC48 radios, no longer working. (dr)



