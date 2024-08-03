amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
04.Aug.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 03.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amrss.lha                comm/www   804K  MOS amrss - MorphOS RSS w/ SSL cl...
zodiac-demo.zip          demo/ecs   143K  68k Demo by Zodiac (Nov. 1989)
keystate.lha             dev/amos   1K        AMOS code to read key states
wavetables.lha           dev/amos   4K        Wavetable generator
MemLog.lha               dev/debug  4K    68k trace unmatched allocs to fin...
RogueDeclanDemo.adf      game/demo  880K  68k Rogue Declan (Demo)
TurboTomatoDemo.adf      game/demo  880K  68k Turbo Tomato (Demo)
banana.lha               game/jump  544K  68k Cute platform game like Rainb...
KillEmAll.lha            game/shoot 750K  68k Platform shooter based on Ali...
traitor4.lha             game/shoot 293K  68k Hanger 18 prequel, Syndicate ...
Turtleminator.lha        game/shoot 995K  68k V1.1  Cannon Fodder style game
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.8M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.4M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
CFlavor.zip              mods/crash 118K      Music from the STROBE II demo.
CrysJung.zip             mods/crash 107K      Dramatic/cinematic. 8 bit xm.
DeathSquad.zip           mods/crash 71K       Angry synths and beats. 8 bit xm
DreamBurn.zip            mods/crash 184K      Low toned, hiphop, dark. 8 bi...
DriveBY.zip              mods/crash 87K       Metal from 1993. 8 bit xm
Exposure.zip             mods/crash 95K       A metal epic. 8 bit xm
eyesocket.zip            mods/crash 77K       Noise instr./driving rhythms....
FlameSheep.zip           mods/crash 98K       Old school music from '92. 8 ...
Infexion.zip             mods/crash 84K       Evil horns/synths & heavy dru...
MagneticWaste.zip        mods/crash 159K      Long expermiental electro 8 b...
psychor.lha              mods/crash 119K      Fast and furious breakbeat. 8...
AS_Patch.lha             util/boot  12K   68k Fix CPU/FPU Bug in AmigaStart
ScreenTime.lha           util/time  73K   68k Screen clock with calendar
(snx)

