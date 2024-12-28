amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

29.Dez.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 28.12.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.12.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
TuneFinderMUI.lha              comm/misc   63K  OS3 Search+play online radi...  
ASMPro1.21.lha                 dev/asm    110K  OS3 ASM-Pro v1.21 (update)                   
ASMPro1.21src.lha              dev/asm    791K  GEN ASM-Pro v1.21 source co...                
COP.lha                        dev/debug  167K  OS3 Low Level Debugger                       
xmdump.lha                     dev/misc   554K  OS3 Analyze AmigaDOS progra...  
xircomce2.lha                  driver/net  90K  VAR Driver for Xircom PCMCI...   
P96Prefs.lha                   driver/vid  89K  OS3 P96 Preferences Editor                   
CosmicBlaster.lha              game/shoot 779K  OS3 Fast action shooter gam...                 
G-WARS.lha                     game/shoot 789K  OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ...           
aminesweeper.lha               game/wb     38K  OS3 A classic Minesweeper g...     
BackdPattGener.lha             gfx/edit    64K  OS3 Create your own backdro... 
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha          gfx/fract   37M  OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia ...         
MPlayer-GUI.lha                gfx/show   222K  OS4 GUI for MPlayer for OS4                  
AmiVms.lha                     misc/emu   3.8M  OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma...               
Mame106MiniMix1.1.lha          misc/emu   6.7M  OS3 MAME 0.106 MiniMix1.1                    
SantaZombie.lha                mods/misc  2.5M  GEN 16bit 4ch Metal Blues R...    
AmiModRadio.lha                mus/play   3.1M  OS3 Play modules from Inter...       
2D_ATcad_RTG720.png            pix/misc    24K  GEN ATcad_RTG - DXF einlese...                 
2D_ATcad_UAE720.png            pix/misc    30K  GEN ATcad_UAE - Plotfile re...             
EsseEmmeErreVisPre.lha         pix/theme   85K  OS3 New buttons for VisualP...              
NAFCYI1991S4-B01.zip           text/bfont 1.0M  GEN NAFCYI Winter 1991-92 (...        
LHArchiver_MOS.lha             util/arc   1.6M  MOS create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS3.lha             util/arc   1.4M  OS3 create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS4.lha             util/arc   1.9M  OS4 create lha archives int...          
IFF2rexx.lha                   util/conv    1K  GEN Convert IFF data to rex...          
Image2PDF_AK.lha               util/conv  1.7M  OS3 convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_AROS.lha             util/conv  2.5M  ARO convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_MOS.lha              util/conv  6.6M  MOS convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_OS3.lha              util/conv  4.9M  OS3 convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_OS4.lha              util/conv  6.2M  OS4 convert images to PDF a...           
pccard.lha                     util/libs   56K  OS3 Library to parse PCMCIA...      
AllKeys.lha                    util/misc   86K  OS4 Use ALL rawkeys incl. M...    
PCCardInfo.lha                 util/misc   32K  OS3 Display details about P...       
VATestprogram.zip              util/misc  8.5M  OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro...              
FreeSyriaMOS.lha               util/sys     1K  GEN Syria country for Morph...
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Dez. 2024, 09:45]
.
.