|29.Dez.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 28.12.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.12.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
TuneFinderMUI.lha comm/misc 63K OS3 Search+play online radi... ASMPro1.21.lha dev/asm 110K OS3 ASM-Pro v1.21 (update) ASMPro1.21src.lha dev/asm 791K GEN ASM-Pro v1.21 source co... COP.lha dev/debug 167K OS3 Low Level Debugger xmdump.lha dev/misc 554K OS3 Analyze AmigaDOS progra... xircomce2.lha driver/net 90K VAR Driver for Xircom PCMCI... P96Prefs.lha driver/vid 89K OS3 P96 Preferences Editor CosmicBlaster.lha game/shoot 779K OS3 Fast action shooter gam... G-WARS.lha game/shoot 789K OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ... aminesweeper.lha game/wb 38K OS3 A classic Minesweeper g... BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 64K OS3 Create your own backdro... FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 37M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia ... MPlayer-GUI.lha gfx/show 222K OS4 GUI for MPlayer for OS4 AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... Mame106MiniMix1.1.lha misc/emu 6.7M OS3 MAME 0.106 MiniMix1.1 SantaZombie.lha mods/misc 2.5M GEN 16bit 4ch Metal Blues R... AmiModRadio.lha mus/play 3.1M OS3 Play modules from Inter... 2D_ATcad_RTG720.png pix/misc 24K GEN ATcad_RTG - DXF einlese... 2D_ATcad_UAE720.png pix/misc 30K GEN ATcad_UAE - Plotfile re... EsseEmmeErreVisPre.lha pix/theme 85K OS3 New buttons for VisualP... NAFCYI1991S4-B01.zip text/bfont 1.0M GEN NAFCYI Winter 1991-92 (... LHArchiver_MOS.lha util/arc 1.6M MOS create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS3.lha util/arc 1.4M OS3 create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS4.lha util/arc 1.9M OS4 create lha archives int... IFF2rexx.lha util/conv 1K GEN Convert IFF data to rex... Image2PDF_AK.lha util/conv 1.7M OS3 convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_AROS.lha util/conv 2.5M ARO convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_MOS.lha util/conv 6.6M MOS convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_OS3.lha util/conv 4.9M OS3 convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_OS4.lha util/conv 6.2M OS4 convert images to PDF a... pccard.lha util/libs 56K OS3 Library to parse PCMCIA... AllKeys.lha util/misc 86K OS4 Use ALL rawkeys incl. M... PCCardInfo.lha util/misc 32K OS3 Display details about P... VATestprogram.zip util/misc 8.5M OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro... FreeSyriaMOS.lha util/sys 1K GEN Syria country for Morph...(snx)
[Meldung: 29. Dez. 2024, 09:45] [Kommentare: 0]
