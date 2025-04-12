|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|Links
||
|Forum
||
|Kommentare
||
|News melden
|Chat
||
|Umfragen
||
|Newsticker
||
|Archiv
|[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]
|13.Apr.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 12.04.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.04.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigaget.lha comm/net 74K OS3 get https files for the... AmiBlitz3_Cheat_Sheet.lha dev/blitz 120K GEN AmiBlitz3 Cheat Sheet TankMouse.lha driver/inp 15K OS3 Scroll-wheel driver for... SoltysDemo.lha game/demo 1.6M OS3 Soltys demo. Only AGA. MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.5M MOS Multi-game Character Ed... speedhaste.lha game/race 319K OS3 Speed Haste / Circuit R... 3doc_m68020_v1.30.lha gfx/3d 2.3M OS3 3D Object Converter for... ham_convert.zip gfx/conv 7.0M OTH HAM graphic converter PolarPaint_68k.lha gfx/edit 2.0M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_AROS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.5M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.3M WUP Paint program made with... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 10M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 10M MOS Signetics-based machine... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... qoatoaiff.lha mus/misc 4K OS3 Decode Quite OK Audio t... GF4RSIDF.zip pix/misc 77K GEN Grad. Fonts for RSI Dem... NAFCYI1992S2-B01.zip text/bfont 1.2M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1992 (BMP... NAFCYI1992S2-B02.zip text/bfont 1.3M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1992 (BMP... containers.lha util/libs 24K OS3 Provides containers + r... IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 68K OS3 Identify hardware and m... IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 102K OS3 Identify hardware and m... ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 916K OS4 Multipurpose utility ReportPlus.lha util/misc 734K OS3 Multipurpose utility VATestprogram.zip util/misc 7.9M OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro... xvslibrary.lha util/virus 101K OS3 External Virus Scanner ... WBDock2SPA.lha util/wb 1K GEN Spanish translation WBD...(snx)
[Meldung: 13. Apr. 2025, 08:37] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
|
Impressum |
Datenschutzerklärung |
Netiquette |
Werbung |
Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.