Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.1

Dirk Hoffmann hat die Version 4.1 seines Amiga-Emulators "vAmiga" für macOS mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:



Verbesserungen: Added a special „RGB direct“ color palette. Intended for more stable regression testing

Now shipping with the latest Aros Roms (from Feb. 2025) Fehlerbehebungen: Overclocked CPUs could overflow the color register recorder and crash the emulator

Fixed a HAM drawing bug

Fixed a bug in the DDF logic that could mess up bitplane DMA

The Rom dropbox for extended Roms was broken

Fixed some smaller issues related to workspaces

The CIA dashboard panel now reports the chip activity as expected

Fixed a display bug in the RetroShell debugger Neben dem lauffähigen Programm steht der Sourcecode zum kostenfreien Download zur Verfügung. Es wird mindestens macOS 13.5 vorausgesetzt. (dr)



[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2025, 05:59]

