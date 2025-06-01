amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

14.Jun.2025



 WHDLoad-Frontend: iGame 2.6.0 für AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS
iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln. George 'walkero' Sokianos hat an dem quelloffene Programm wieder einige Änderungen vorgenommen:
  • Added: By changing the Genre select box to a PopupString, it is now possible to edit the Genre title and create new ones, which will be added to the Genre lists
  • Added Portuguese language
  • Changed: The genres in the Information window changed to a PopupString. Now, it takes less space to choose a genre, making it possible even on small resolutions.
  • Changed: The genres lists have the titles sorted alphabetically
  • Changed: Removed some not necessary fill ups of genre cycle boxes and loops. This should make iGame start a little bit faster
  • Changed: Removed some extra change notifications in Genres lists, which should avoid not necessary refreshes of the games/demos lists
  • Changed: Added a requester to show the errors occure when iGame is started and a library is missing
  • Changed: Now the iGame icon is set back to start by Workbench
  • Changed: Revamped the About window, adding a new logo and links
  • Changed: Changed the main image in the repository
  • Fixed: The genres lists were not populated when the right sidebar was disabled (#260)
[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2025, 21:49]
.
.