WHDLoad-Frontend: iGame 2.6.0 für AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS

iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln. George 'walkero' Sokianos hat an dem quelloffene Programm wieder einige Änderungen vorgenommen: Added: By changing the Genre select box to a PopupString, it is now possible to edit the Genre title and create new ones, which will be added to the Genre lists

Added Portuguese language

Changed: The genres in the Information window changed to a PopupString. Now, it takes less space to choose a genre, making it possible even on small resolutions.

Changed: The genres lists have the titles sorted alphabetically

Changed: Removed some not necessary fill ups of genre cycle boxes and loops. This should make iGame start a little bit faster

Changed: Removed some extra change notifications in Genres lists, which should avoid not necessary refreshes of the games/demos lists

Changed: Added a requester to show the errors occure when iGame is started and a library is missing

Changed: Now the iGame icon is set back to start by Workbench

Changed: Revamped the About window, adding a new logo and links

Changed: Changed the main image in the repository

Fixed: The genres lists were not populated when the right sidebar was disabled (#260) (cg)



