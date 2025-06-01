Bildeditor: PyDPainter 2.2.0 für Windows und macOS

Der Bildeditor PyDPainter ist inspiriert von DPaint und laut dessen Autor Mark Riale der Versuch, mittels PyGame ein brauchbares Pixelkunstprogramm in Python zu erstellen, das mit niedrigen Auflösungen und begrenzten Farbpaletten umgehen und möglichst einfach bedient werden kann (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Version 2.2.0 führt "Brush Trails" für Pinselrotation und -skalierung ein (Video), bietet verbesserte Mac-Unterstützung, das Einfügen aus der Zwischenablage im Textwerkzeug und Tutorials. Die Änderungen: Brush Trails (formerly "Spacing"): The "Spacing" requestor has been renamed to Brush Trails. It is a rethinking of DPaint III Move requestor which allows you rotate and scale brushes along a path along with "ease-in/out" options.

Brush Rotation and Scaling: You now rotate brushes with the 9 and 0 keys along with the - and = (or +) keys that scale while you are painting. Also, the mouse wheel now scales built-in brushes when used on the toolbar.

Brush Type/Size Indicator: A new on-screen indicator helps you visualize your current brush type, rotation, and size.

Native File Dialogs: A new Prefs option allows you to use the OS file dialogs.

Signed Windows EXE: The Windows executable is now signed so that antivirus programs don't delete it.

Improved Mac Support: Added a native Mac ARM binary .app for download. The Command key also works like CTRL for menu shortcuts and the menus have the Command symbol in them as well.

Clipboard Paste Support: You can now paste text directly into the text tool.

Click Menus: In addition to the click/release menu mode, they also work in a click/click mode to make it easier to use with laptops.

Increased Undo Levels: Increased undo levels from 20 to 256

Comprehensive Documentation Updates: New Brush Trails documentation and tutorials. Added Screen Format details as well. (dr)



