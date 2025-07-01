amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
11.Jul.2025



 Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.3b1
In Version 4.3b1 seines Amiga-Emulators vAmiga hat Dirk Hoffmann folgende Änderungen eingearbeitet:
  • RetroShell has a new navigator console for inspecting the file system of floppy disks and hard drives. To enter the console, open Retro shell and type "navigator" or use Shift-TAB to cycle through consoles
  • The Shift Lock key now works as a warp-mode override switch
  • Fixed a A1000 related WOM bug
(dr)

[Meldung: 11. Jul. 2025, 20:51] [Kommentare: 0]
