|11.Jul.2025
| Amiga-Emulator für macOS: vAmiga 4.3b1
In Version 4.3b1 seines Amiga-Emulators vAmiga hat Dirk Hoffmann folgende Änderungen eingearbeitet:
(dr)
- RetroShell has a new navigator console for inspecting the file system of floppy disks and hard drives. To enter the console, open Retro shell and type "navigator" or use Shift-TAB to cycle through consoles
- The Shift Lock key now works as a warp-mode override switch
- Fixed a A1000 related WOM bug
[Meldung: 11. Jul. 2025, 20:51]
