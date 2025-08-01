|09.Aug.2025
| Printmagazin: Passione Amiga, Ausgabe 26
Die aktuelle Ausgabe 26 (Juli 2025) des italienischen Magazins "Passione Amiga" enthält 48 Farbseiten und ist als gedruckte oder digitale Ausgabe (via Amazon) erhältlich. Zu den Themen des Hefts gehören:
- Reviewed 11 new video games for the Amiga: Hundra, AmiSeaFox, BOH Advance, Krogharr, Bolminok's Kingdom 2, BreakHack, Echoes of the Future, NeonWorld, Mundialito, Gemdalus and Space Patrol
- Preview: Tomb Raider on Amiga
- Reports from Commodore Day 2025
- Special: Amiga Day 2025 Passion
- Interviews: Jogeir Liljedahl and The Return of Thalamus
- Tech: Printing with AmigaOS 4.1
- Columns: Aminet's Treasures, The Shepherd's Attic - CDTV add-on and New Talents
- Plus: Games news, Tech news...
