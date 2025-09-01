|02.Sep.2025
| Marke Eigenbau: Programmierbares ROM-Modul KickSmash32, Version 1.9
KickSmash32 ist ein Kickstart-ROM-Ersatzmodul, das sowohl direkt unter AmigaOS als aber auch via USB-C von Linux aus programmiert werden kann und acht Flash-Bänke für unterschiedliche ROM-Dateien zur Verfügung stellt. Seit der Version 1.6 werden die Modelle Amiga1200, Amiga 3000 und 4000, als auch Amiga 4000CR und Amiga 3000T unterstützt.
Die nun veröffentlichte Version 1.9 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Kicksmash FW
ROM Switcher
- Added support for M29F160TB
- When the Amiga is off, SOCKET_OE is now driven high by firmware. This should reduce the amount of backpower provided to a powered off Amiga
- When the Amiga is off, prom access will now fail rather than be attempted "Amiga is not powered on" will be reported. This will help people understand the cause of hostsmash failing to program a powered off Amiga.
- Added new config "board_rev"
- Fixed message buffer bug where large transfers might be partially re-sent.
- Fixes smashfs and smashftp bug when the Amiga sends a file > 2KB in size
- Added "prom log full" and "prom log stats" options
- Added support for MX29F800Cx, MX29LV160Cx, and M29W160Ex
- More work is still required for MX29F800Cx support
- Write fails at 0x154 wrote=040041f9 read=00f000f0
- snoop of Amiga ROM accesses should now work better over USB connection
- Added "what" command to re-display recent output
- Fixed BIGROM support for A4000T by disabling pull down on address pin
hostsmash
- Fixed MED "aconfig" command to handle Z3 board configured in Z2 space
- Added MED "what" command to MED command line
- Added debug command line on exception and unexpected interrupt
- Added 68k disassembler to MED command line ("dis" command)
- Changed blitter init to hopefully be more resilient to odd register state
- Serial input is now interrupt-driven
- Added register display and stack dump on unexpected interrupt or hang detection
- Added CPU cache initialization and enable. This will hopefully resolve the occasional cold poweron bug that I've been tracking. First 16 MB of RAM will not be cached for 040+. 68030 has data cache off.
- Made minor changes to Amiga chipset init to improve startup reliability.
- Added MED "cpu" command with fault injection, CPU identify, and CACR control
- Removed FLASH_RP from pin tests, since it's no longer connected on Rev8 boards
- Improved spurious interrupt handling and reporting
- Improved handling of ECLK tick failure
- Dump on unexpected interrupt is now less likely to cause VBlank timeout
- Rearranged MED "cpu fault" and "cpu reg" commands
- Added several processor-specific registers to "cpu reg" command
- Early init is now protected from unexpected interrupt
- Fixed command history bug where line was not being redisplayed correctly
- Screen DIWSTOP fix so that vertical scan stops at a reasonable position
- Interrupt register display code now reports the vector name
- Added support for 68030 "cpu reg tt0" and "cpu reg tt1"
- Moved ROM version string near the beginning of the file and added $VER string
- Power LED now goes bright during early initialization
smashfs
- Fixed '--clock set' to get and report the correct time on Windows
- The issue was that the Windows code was not computing the UTC offset.
- Added Windows command line editing keystroke support for term mode
- Fixed smashfs/smashftp bug on Windows where binary files failed to transfer
- Fixed bug where app service state would time out on large file transfers
- Improved error recovery in some failure cases (still needs more improvement)
- Fixed bug where length (-l) is ignored when merging ROM files: Closes #31
smash
- Fixed bug where copy from write-protected file could fail
- FINDINPUT and FINDUPDATE now try open a second time with only read permission
PCBs
- Added support for MX29F800Cx, MX29LV160Cx, and M29W160Ex
- Added support for compatible flash parts
- Eliminated debug "Cleariog atou" message
Documentation
- KicksmashAPCI added
- Kicksmash4KCR updated to Rev8
(nba)
- Minor fixes for address range of 512 KB extension ROM area
