Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.7

Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.7: MUI Game list:

Two new columns have been added! One indicates the game's genre, from among 44 genres (shootnup, platform, beatnup, sports, ...)



Some games also have specific tags in this column (Childish, Violent, 3D, Girly, Funny,...)



A column that gives you an identifier of the machine that runs the game was also added, useful for knowing which games share the same hardware.



A new menu allow you to filter the game list by genre or tags.



Column sorting is way better (MUI5) and you can also sort the genre and machine columns. This is great if you're into a specific game genre.



"Number of players" information in the list is more accurate and differentiates simultaneous and alternative number of players.

The Control Panel, which already manages 7 buttons CD32 Pads, mouses, parallel port 4 joystick extensions and analog proportional joysticks, now also manage "MIDI IN" music controllers, as infinite buttons controllers, and sliders/pots has analog entries. optionally, the keyboard notes can be seen as a single analog input, or used as a set of buttons. More information in the guide.

During game you can "throttle" by maintaining key Shift+F10 pressed, that is to say: "accelerate the emulation so it uses 100% of the CPU". If a given game does not already reach 100% speed (press help to know), it will do nothing. throttle is sometimes useful to "skip intros".

reading options from icon tooltips is repaired, and now you can also create "Project icons per game" with .info file in project mode, with no file associated, Mame106 as tool, and tooltip "ROM=myrom", so a "project icon" can directly boot a given game.

Machine Taito F3 corrected (biggest news of the year): machine taito_f3 and anything using 68EC020 has been 100% corrected, and 10 to 20% speed optimized after weeks of work ! It is some kind of "super NeoGeo" with alpha blending and pixel rendering capabilities, and an incredible Ensoniq sound chip (based on "Subtractive synthesis", and made by the same team as the C64 SID). Reminding you that Taito had incredible composers and sound technicians also known as the band "Zuntata" should be enough to tease your ears (and if not: Video ) Machine Taito_f3 supports 83 roms amongst: Bubble BobbleII (bublbob2),space invader 95 (spcinv95), the incredible "Riding Fight" (ridingf), vertical shooter "Grid seeker" (gseeker). Anyway, sort the new machine column to find out the list of taito F3 supported games.

Yet taito f3 emulation is still a bit too slow because of video mixing hard to emulate: Frameskip will help. "Demon's world" enemies are back and game 100% working (Was a long way, sorry.).

The automatic screen mode choice function (used with "best mode" option) was wrong on some recent drivers, so now we use our own version.

Tons of games with sprite priorities issues corrected, this times very horizontally and definitively, once for all.

a memory hit with menu in 32bit mode was corrected.

Games added in r1.7: Since 68EC020 is ok, Games from editors still supporting 68000 and 68020 in the 1995/2000 period were added: Cave, Psikyo, Banpresto,... There is 75 more roms supported, of high quality with excellent graphics and musics, well emulated and tested games:

Vertical shooter of that time, with lots of bullets on screens, known as the "Danmaku" genre, are a lot more present: "DonPachi"(donpachi), "DoDonPachi"(ddonpach),"ESP Ra.De."(esprade), "Gunbird"(gunbird), "Striker 1945"(s1945), R-shark (rshark) and the mostly excellent "Dangun Feveron/Fever SOS"(dfeveron,feversos), the excellent "Air Gallet"(agallet). (note the "raizing" danmakus were already supported: "Armed police batrider"(batrider),"Battle Garrega"(battleg),...) ...filtering the list with vertical shooters genre and then sorting by years would give you the full list anyway !

Support for the excellent Banpresto franchise games (MazingerZ "Goldorak" game(mazinger), Sailor Moon.(sailormn) ).

other excellent Psikyo and cave games: Tengai(tengai),Samurai Aces(samuraia),Battle K-road (btlkroad).

The Dooyong games (1990/1996), sort machine dooyoog to know.

also more missing konamis: Wild cow boys of moo mesa, super contra, Thunder cross, super slam, vendetta (4p beatnup), escape kids, rollergames.

About sources (for developpers around)

Management of controllers has been heavily rewritten so it uses a plugin-like "abstract interface", amiga_inputs.cpp code is way more clear and maintainable. Direkter Download: Mame106MiniMix1.7.lha (8 MB) (dr)



