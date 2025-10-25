|ENGLISH VERSION
|26.Okt.2025
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 25.10.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.10.2025 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AppLauncher_2.7.lha Ambient/Screenbar Run your apps from the ... sidid-1.09.lha Audio/Misc HVSC playroutine identi... siddump-1.09.lha Audio/Misc C64 music debug output ... AmiArcadia_35.31.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... Battle-Ship_1.0.lha Games/Strategy Port of Battle-Ship (CP... Pixy_1.0R6.lha Graphics/Draw The next generation pix... CPU-M_0.2.3.lha System/Monitoring System Information Tool(snx)
[Meldung: 26. Okt. 2025, 08:38] [Kommentare: 0]
|
