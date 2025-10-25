|ENGLISH VERSION
|26.Okt.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 25.10.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.10.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 8.4M OS3 Game Creator with AGA s... openpci68k.lha driver/oth 178K OS3 PCI driver for all brid... AmiDuke_AGA.lha game/shoot 1.0M OS3 Amiga port of Duke Nuke... AmiDuke_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.0M OS3 Amiga port of Duke Nuke... OpenDUNE_AGA.lha game/strat 905K OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (O... OpenDUNE_RTG.lha game/strat 882K OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (O... WhatIFF4.17.lha mags/misc 5.9M GEN What IFF? #4.17-October... DOSBox_AGA.lha misc/emu 1.0M OS3 Amiga port of DOSBox DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 1.1M OS3 Amiga port of DOSBox Mame106MiniMix1.7.lha misc/emu 7.8M OS3 MAME 0.106 MiniMix R1.7 EP_AshleyHogg.lha mus/play 24K OS3 EaglePlayer "Ashle... Vim_9.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 16M ARO The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.1-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 16M OS4 The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.1-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 16M MOS The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.1-x86_64-aros.lha text/edit 16M VAR The ubiquitous text edi... jq.lha text/misc 2.7M MOS Command-line JSON proce... AmigaBootSelector.lha util/boot 71K OS3 Multi-Boot / Multi-Star... TINAPAMA.lha util/cli 37K OS3 TINAPAMA is Not A Packa... ChkAll.lha util/misc 7K OS3 Check basic configurati... NoWarpOS.lha util/misc 2K OS3 Temporarily disables us... VATestprogram.zip util/misc 8.6M OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro... CPU-M.lha util/moni 704K MOS System Information Tool ShowMem.lha util/moni 15K OS3 Shows memory fragmentat... InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha util/sys 231K ARO Commodore Installer rep... InstallerLG.ppc-amigaos.lha util/sys 154K OS4 Commodore Installer rep... InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha util/sys 159K MOS Commodore Installer rep... InstallerLG.x86_64-aros.lha util/sys 132K VAR Commodore Installer rep... LilCalendar.lha util/time 3.4M VAR Versatile calendar and ... AppLauncher_sbar.lha util/wb 44K MOS Run apps from the scree... grabrtgwb.lha util/wb 64K OS3 Simple CLI screen grabb...(snx)
[Meldung: 26. Okt. 2025, 08:38] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
