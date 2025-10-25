amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
26.Okt.2025



 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.10.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.10.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
REDPILLGameCreator.lha         dev/misc   8.4M  OS3 Game Creator with AGA s...            
openpci68k.lha                 driver/oth 178K  OS3 PCI driver for all brid...         
AmiDuke_AGA.lha                game/shoot 1.0M  OS3 Amiga port of Duke Nuke...              
AmiDuke_RTG.lha                game/shoot 1.0M  OS3 Amiga port of Duke Nuke...              
OpenDUNE_AGA.lha               game/strat 905K  OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (O...          
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha               game/strat 882K  OS3 Amiga port of Dune 2 (O...          
WhatIFF4.17.lha                mags/misc  5.9M  GEN What IFF? #4.17-October...             
DOSBox_AGA.lha                 misc/emu   1.0M  OS3 Amiga port of DOSBox                     
DOSBox_RTG.lha                 misc/emu   1.1M  OS3 Amiga port of DOSBox                     
Mame106MiniMix1.7.lha          misc/emu   7.8M  OS3 MAME 0.106 MiniMix R1.7                  
EP_AshleyHogg.lha              mus/play    24K  OS3 EaglePlayer "Ashle...  
Vim_9.1-i386-aros.lha          text/edit   16M  ARO The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.1-ppc-amigaos.lha        text/edit   16M  OS4 The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.1-ppc-morphos.lha        text/edit   16M  MOS The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.1-x86_64-aros.lha        text/edit   16M  VAR The ubiquitous text edi...               
jq.lha                         text/misc  2.7M  MOS Command-line JSON proce...              
AmigaBootSelector.lha          util/boot   71K  OS3 Multi-Boot / Multi-Star...      
TINAPAMA.lha                   util/cli    37K  OS3 TINAPAMA is Not A Packa...        
ChkAll.lha                     util/misc    7K  OS3 Check basic configurati...       
NoWarpOS.lha                   util/misc    2K  OS3 Temporarily disables us...     
VATestprogram.zip              util/misc  8.6M  OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro...              
CPU-M.lha                      util/moni  704K  MOS System Information Tool                  
ShowMem.lha                    util/moni   15K  OS3 Shows memory fragmentat...       
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha      util/sys   231K  ARO Commodore Installer rep...          
InstallerLG.ppc-amigaos.lha    util/sys   154K  OS4 Commodore Installer rep...          
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha    util/sys   159K  MOS Commodore Installer rep...          
InstallerLG.x86_64-aros.lha    util/sys   132K  VAR Commodore Installer rep...          
LilCalendar.lha                util/time  3.4M  VAR Versatile calendar and ...  
AppLauncher_sbar.lha           util/wb     44K  MOS Run apps from the scree...              
grabrtgwb.lha                  util/wb     64K  OS3 Simple CLI screen grabb...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Okt. 2025, 08:38] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.