Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.60

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.10.1 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Die neue Version 0.9.60 (Tutorial-Video) enthält viele Optimierungen und Fehlerbehebungen: Several optimizations here and there, in general performance has improved another 10%.

Trigger Screen Flash has been simplified, now the flash is also shorter.

For Amiga 500 target Maximum number of game frames has been increased from 200 to 320.

In advanced object properties, now there is a flag to decide if angle for the game should be executed, usually it is not needed.

Inv Speed X and Inv Speed Y now have a parameter to decide if angle for the object needs to be updated after the change.

Now you can name Particle Templates, making it easier to remember what are they being used for.

Several condition and action triggers have been optimized.

Optimization in input handling, I hope behaviour is still the same in all games.

Optimization in timer handling and variables processing.

Optimization is camera code.

Optimization of the particle code.

When using Image to Tiles with a new image, now he source filename is no updated as the image is used only once.

Fix for Process tileset destroying the current level map in certain conditions.

Fix for Image to tiles when used with small images.

Fix for Force NTSC making the game crash.

Fix for Cover flag in level.

Fix for new levels using by default some values from the previous level.

In level properties screen Copper color visualization is fixed for colors above 127.

Other minor improvements and fixes. (dr)



