|28.Okt.2025
| QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.7.0
George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.7.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet:
(nba)
- Added binary for Linux 32bit Arm systems, like a RaspberryPi
- Added a way to duplicate a VM in the right-click menu
- Changed the "AmigaOS4.1 FinalEdition Update 3" to be mandatory when AmigaOS 4.1FE Pegasos2 or AmigaOne system is created
- Changed the hash of the "AmigaOS4.1FinalEditionUpdate2-53.14.lha" to be the latest one from Hyperion's website
- In the welcome window the Continue button remains enabled even if a dependency is missing. This is necessary for 32bit systems which do not have the qemu-system-x64 available. It is up to the user to take the risk to continue, instead of blocking him.
- Updated the manual fixing issues, made the usage of update3 more clear in various places, added more sections and more questions in the FAQ section
[Meldung: 28. Okt. 2025, 09:56] [Kommentare: 0]
