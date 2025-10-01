28.Okt.2025









QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.7.0

George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.7.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet: Added binary for Linux 32bit Arm systems, like a RaspberryPi

Added a way to duplicate a VM in the right-click menu

Changed the "AmigaOS4.1 FinalEdition Update 3" to be mandatory when AmigaOS 4.1FE Pegasos2 or AmigaOne system is created

Changed the hash of the "AmigaOS4.1FinalEditionUpdate2-53.14.lha" to be the latest one from Hyperion's website

In the welcome window the Continue button remains enabled even if a dependency is missing. This is necessary for 32bit systems which do not have the qemu-system-x64 available. It is up to the user to take the risk to continue, instead of blocking him.

Updated the manual fixing issues, made the usage of update3 more clear in various places, added more sections and more questions in the FAQ section (nba)



