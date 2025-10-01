01.Nov.2025









Emulator: Denise 2.7

Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der sowohl einen C64 und einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Version 2.7 beinhaltet folgende Neuerungen: added screenshot generation option to merge two adjacent frames (e.g. interlace) option to generate multiple screenshots at a set interval option to take native or scaled, filtered screenshots

C64: support for USBSID-Pico was added by LouDnl

C64: added support for 2 MHz C64 in C128 mode: e.g. Sonic, SNK vs CAPCOM (C128 version), Eye Of the Beholder, Mario Hotkey to force 2 MHz for games that can handle it but don't support it 2 MHz status LED

C64: added PALette measurements by Tobias as new default for color generation

C64: support for Structured Basic CRT was added by ClausS

support MP3 for audio recording

fix: mouse is found when changing the USB port (Windows)

disk finder: guessing follow disks or tapes take archives into account

support HDR for Windows (D3D11) and macOS (Metal) monitor must support this and be activated in the OS and emulator

support black frame insertion (BFI) to reduce motion blur monitor requires support for higher refresh rates, e.g. 100, 150, 200, 250 Hz... BlUR BUSTERS CRT Simulation GPU Shader ... advanced BFI read more

added rewind support you can rewind a few seconds while playing, e.g. to avoid the loss of a life the function must be assigned to a hotkey, ideally the gamepad

added option to prepend YUV (S/C-Video) PAL/NTSC color encoding to a CRT shader default setting for C64

added CoreAudio3 driver for macOS (cg)



