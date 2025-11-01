03.Nov.2025









Windows: Emu68-Imager Testversion 2.0.1

Der Emu68-Imager ermöglicht es PiStorm-Benutzern, unter Windows eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola-68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS-3.x-Installation vorzubereiten. Derzeit überarbeitet der Autor sein Tool und weist darauf hin, die neue Version 2.0.1 (muss aktuell noch selber kompiliert werden) nur zu Testzwecken und für den tatsächlichen Gebrauch die Version 1.0.6.5 zu verwenden. Die Änderungen in der Version 2: Complete rewrite of the code

Option to run in either Simple Mode or Advanced Mode so users can generate an SD card without needing to go through most of the configuration options

Progress bar reporting when running tasks

New User Interface with more modular design

Ability for backup server location to be set for downloaded software

Minor tweaks on Amiga environment

Changes to config.txt so Pistorm16 support will work when Pistorm16 included as part of Emu68 Github Releases

Disk partitioning now works as proper disk partitioning so you can add/create/delete/move partitions rather than just resizing them

Multiple 0x76 partitions can be created if you wish to use them

Rather than a single Work partition you can have more than 1 (or none). All partitions will now be formatted rather than just the first one. You can use whichever device name and volume name you choose. Note, the Workbench partition currently remains with a fixed volume name and device name

Ability to define settings on Amiga partitions as you can within HDToolbox (e.g. boot priority, buffers, device name, volume name, etc.)

When writing to an image, in addition to .img files you can write to .vhd image files which only use as much space as the data contained within the image

Configuration of Image:

Option to select which icon set you wish to install (e.g. glowicons vs standard icons)



Option to add/remove packages from install (e.g. language files)

Writing of Image:

Use of the latest version of HST Imager so no longer a need to write to an image before the image is then written to a disk (i.e. significant saving in temporary space needed particularly when writing large images)



Significant performance improvements in speed of execution - this is impacted by the speed of your SD card as individual files are now written directly to the SD card which can be slower than writing a large image so your mileage will vary depending on the speed of your SD card, the number of files you are writing and the SD Card adapter used (dr)



[Meldung: 03. Nov. 2025, 21:50] [Kommentare: 0]

