|06.Nov.2025
| Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.11.0 "Amiga-40-Edition"
Sven 'honitos' Dröge stellt Version 3.11.0 des BlitzBasic-Nachfolgers "AmiBlitz" zur Verfügung. Eine ausführliche Liste aller Änderungen ist AmiBlitz-Seite zu entnehmen, als "wichtigste Errungenschaft" in dieser Veröffentlichung führt Dröge die folgenden Neuerungen auf:
(cg)
- New command "CludgeBlitzFont" to change a font without need of diskfont.library
- Fix for Dim only supporting 32768 elements on 68000 processor targets
- execute scripts after compiling via custom menu entries
- updated blitz implementation of ptplayerlib version 6.4
- new command UsedMem to track the amount of allocated memory
- color optimized Amiblitz3-icon
[Meldung: 06. Nov. 2025, 22:52] [Kommentare: 0]
