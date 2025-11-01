07.Nov.2025









OnyxSoft: Texteditor Annotate 3.1, Backup-Programm BackUp 1.93

Die Entwicklergruppe OnyxSoft hat zwei ihrer Programme aktualisiert:



Der quelloffene Texteditor Annotate bietet u.a. Syntax-Highlighting, unlimitiertes Undo/Redo und Unterstützung für mehrere Clipboards und liegt für alle Amiga-Systeme vor. Änderungen der Version 3.1: NEW: Multi-file searching, Visual Studio cycle-through-style. When all text has been found in one window, it will continue to search the next windows and then hidden editors. This makes it much easier to find the definition of a function, or usages of a variable in your entire project.

It is suggested to create a project and add all files as hidden editors for this to work the best. NEW: Multi-highlight of selection. "Show all occurences".

NEW: Many stability improvements around closing and reopening editors.

NEW: Other stability around copy'n'paste, undo

NEW: Anti-alias text rendering on OS3 on hi/true-color screens.

NEW: Syntax: Major rework on the syntax definition system to make it much easier and faster to create syntax definitions, and they are read faster.

NEW: Syntax: Grouping of tokens using "TokenCollection" and "TokenSet".

NEW: Syntax: A "TokenCollection" can read audodocs to apply syntax for library calls in one line.

NEW: Syntax: Set RGB colors for all platforms using rgb and bgrgb parameters with pen and bgpen as fallback for non hi/true-color screens.

rgb and bgrgb can be a hex value like "$402050", or a name like "darkblue". NEW: Syntax: CSS-like setting of color and style for syntax definitions in one place using "Style", then apply that style to your "Token" or "TokenSet".

NEW: Syntax: Massive speedup of syntax highlighted text rendering. Even with 4 full libraries (dos, exec, intution, graphics) loaded it renders fast.

NEW: Pressing Help with the cursor over a library function can now bring up the audodocs for that function.

FIX: Matching was wrong when to the far left on a line.

FIX: Did not default to Untitled when opening the first file.

FIX: Change font size caused refresh issue with info bar. BackUp ist ein einfaches Backup-Tool für AmigaOS 2 und höher und liegt nun in der Verson 1.93 vor. Änderungen: FIX: Fix logic fault in date check. Refactor fault in nfs-fix.

NEW: Added a menu item: "Target is NTFS file system". Use this when backing up to a partition with NTFS file system to have filename changed to UTF8.

NEW: Added test for NTFS, which requires UTF8, and UTF8 conversion for backup and clean with NTFS as target.

NEW: Added export as commandline.

FIX: Fixed "copy everything everytime" when backing up to nfs-handler network share.

NEW: Added speedometer so one can see the copy speed. Average and current. When few files of many are updated it shows low average.

NEW: Don't try to set comments when backing up to a FAT partition.

FIX: Stopping multimode works.

FIX: Fixed some error handling in AUTOQUIT mode, where a requester should not block a script. (dr)



