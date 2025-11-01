|08.Nov.2025
| Knobel-Spiel für Amiga 500: YEET 1.04
Bei "YEET" (Video) gilt es, Runen nach bestimmten Regeln vom Spielfeld zu schubsen, so dass nur eine Rune auf dem Spielfeld verbleibt. Geboten werden 50 Level, der Titel ist auf jedem Amiga mit Kickstart 1.3 und 512 KB RAM lauffähig. Das Update auf Version 1.04 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
(cg)
- Updated the move count for several levels. A big thank you to malko, Doomer, SkulleateR, matburton and deluxe1260 over at EAB for their hard work at getting the move count down :)
- Fixed another bug which may cause the game to freeze if idle for a long time.
