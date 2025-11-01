17.Nov.2025









Sound-Tool: FxBox 1.16

Der in AMOS verfasste Echtzeit-Multi-Loop-Prozessor und -Editor FxBox liegt nun in der Version 1.16 vor. Änderungen:



new features new menu system with scrolling for macros

dither added to the 24bit conversion subroutines

restored interpolated octave up from version 1.8, and added a raw octave up macro - _16BITTO8BIT is another variation

OPEN {filename} command to open a file at the current position

experimental WAND= ZL= ZR= commands - currently WAND= is always fully zoomed in, as ZL= ZR= together cause too much refresh

timezoom.amos example in the git /tests to generate a ZL= ZR= sequence, and a demo macro for WAND= is available from the menu

new Play|Stop combination button instead of overwriting the Play Range button with Stop updates menu no longer needs 30Kb in the variable buffer, reflected in the code by reducing Set Buffer from 80Kb to 50Kb

menu cosmetic updates

_PLAYALL _PLAYRANGE _PLAYDISPLAY can now be started from direct mode and macros

Always Draw Off was too strict, it will now redraw if not playing

improved sin() noise

sequencer debug commands now only appear in the scroller, the dump of the whole sequence running down is no longer shown

source code updates and reorganization, for various reasons

macros now work on a selected range, with _RANGESET and _RANGERESTORE subroutines to memorize the position en-macro

all settings are now correctly set and toggled at startup

early error messages can now be shown before the screen is revealed

_INIT can be run any time from direct mode and will reload the .cfg file, reopen screens etc.

zoom improvements with better wheel targeting

the mouse will now slow down when using shift with the magic wand

the wand no longer jumps position if shift is used after already holding it

the keyboard and function keys now remain active while adjusting a dial

dials now have a stationary mouse while being adjusted

this update is dedicated to coco, my cat, who left me on the 12th of November 2025

for stability with the sequencer the multi mode highlight effect is disabled, see issues bug fixes 4 channel start play glitch fixed

menu submenu incomplete background refresh issue resolved

menu stuck on selection when mouse moved out resolved

_REWIND was recalculating the beat position for no reason

graphs in stereo, quad and multi (4 channels) showed distortion at the highest level

R= command had some imprescision

MACRO command now runs successfully inside a macro while a sequence is also running

background recorder wasn't closing the file for channel 2 under some circumstances

reverb, phase and alias had problems positioning their slider gadget second time around

being asked if you also want to quit after cancelling processing no longer happens

oscilloscope sometimes appearing behind the menu and windows when they are opened resolved

undo broke range play and display play (dr)



[Meldung: 17. Nov. 2025, 18:23]

