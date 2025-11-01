|17.Nov.2025
| Sound-Tool: FxBox 1.16
Der in AMOS verfasste Echtzeit-Multi-Loop-Prozessor und -Editor FxBox liegt nun in der Version 1.16 vor. Änderungen:
new features
updates
- new menu system with scrolling for macros
- dither added to the 24bit conversion subroutines
- restored interpolated octave up from version 1.8, and added a raw octave up macro - _16BITTO8BIT is another variation
- OPEN {filename} command to open a file at the current position
- experimental WAND= ZL= ZR= commands - currently WAND= is always fully zoomed in, as ZL= ZR= together cause too much refresh
- timezoom.amos example in the git /tests to generate a ZL= ZR= sequence, and a demo macro for WAND= is available from the menu
- new Play|Stop combination button instead of overwriting the Play Range button with Stop
bug fixes
- menu no longer needs 30Kb in the variable buffer, reflected in the code by reducing Set Buffer from 80Kb to 50Kb
- menu cosmetic updates
- _PLAYALL _PLAYRANGE _PLAYDISPLAY can now be started from direct mode and macros
- Always Draw Off was too strict, it will now redraw if not playing
- improved sin() noise
- sequencer debug commands now only appear in the scroller, the dump of the whole sequence running down is no longer shown
- source code updates and reorganization, for various reasons
- macros now work on a selected range, with _RANGESET and _RANGERESTORE subroutines to memorize the position en-macro
- all settings are now correctly set and toggled at startup
- early error messages can now be shown before the screen is revealed
- _INIT can be run any time from direct mode and will reload the .cfg file, reopen screens etc.
- zoom improvements with better wheel targeting
- the mouse will now slow down when using shift with the magic wand
- the wand no longer jumps position if shift is used after already holding it
- the keyboard and function keys now remain active while adjusting a dial
- dials now have a stationary mouse while being adjusted
- this update is dedicated to coco, my cat, who left me on the 12th of November 2025
- for stability with the sequencer the multi mode highlight effect is disabled, see issues
(dr)
- 4 channel start play glitch fixed
- menu submenu incomplete background refresh issue resolved
- menu stuck on selection when mouse moved out resolved
- _REWIND was recalculating the beat position for no reason
- graphs in stereo, quad and multi (4 channels) showed distortion at the highest level
- R= command had some imprescision
- MACRO command now runs successfully inside a macro while a sequence is also running
- background recorder wasn't closing the file for channel 2 under some circumstances
- reverb, phase and alias had problems positioning their slider gadget second time around
- being asked if you also want to quit after cancelling processing no longer happens
- oscilloscope sometimes appearing behind the menu and windows when they are opened resolved
- undo broke range play and display play
