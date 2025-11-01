amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
17.Nov.2025



 Sound-Tool: FxBox 1.16
Der in AMOS verfasste Echtzeit-Multi-Loop-Prozessor und -Editor FxBox liegt nun in der Version 1.16 vor. Änderungen:

new features
  • new menu system with scrolling for macros
  • dither added to the 24bit conversion subroutines
  • restored interpolated octave up from version 1.8, and added a raw octave up macro - _16BITTO8BIT is another variation
  • OPEN {filename} command to open a file at the current position
  • experimental WAND= ZL= ZR= commands - currently WAND= is always fully zoomed in, as ZL= ZR= together cause too much refresh
  • timezoom.amos example in the git /tests to generate a ZL= ZR= sequence, and a demo macro for WAND= is available from the menu
  • new Play|Stop combination button instead of overwriting the Play Range button with Stop
updates
  • menu no longer needs 30Kb in the variable buffer, reflected in the code by reducing Set Buffer from 80Kb to 50Kb
  • menu cosmetic updates
  • _PLAYALL _PLAYRANGE _PLAYDISPLAY can now be started from direct mode and macros
  • Always Draw Off was too strict, it will now redraw if not playing
  • improved sin() noise
  • sequencer debug commands now only appear in the scroller, the dump of the whole sequence running down is no longer shown
  • source code updates and reorganization, for various reasons
  • macros now work on a selected range, with _RANGESET and _RANGERESTORE subroutines to memorize the position en-macro
  • all settings are now correctly set and toggled at startup
  • early error messages can now be shown before the screen is revealed
  • _INIT can be run any time from direct mode and will reload the .cfg file, reopen screens etc.
  • zoom improvements with better wheel targeting
  • the mouse will now slow down when using shift with the magic wand
  • the wand no longer jumps position if shift is used after already holding it
  • the keyboard and function keys now remain active while adjusting a dial
  • dials now have a stationary mouse while being adjusted
  • this update is dedicated to coco, my cat, who left me on the 12th of November 2025
  • for stability with the sequencer the multi mode highlight effect is disabled, see issues
bug fixes
  • 4 channel start play glitch fixed
  • menu submenu incomplete background refresh issue resolved
  • menu stuck on selection when mouse moved out resolved
  • _REWIND was recalculating the beat position for no reason
  • graphs in stereo, quad and multi (4 channels) showed distortion at the highest level
  • R= command had some imprescision
  • MACRO command now runs successfully inside a macro while a sequence is also running
  • background recorder wasn't closing the file for channel 2 under some circumstances
  • reverb, phase and alias had problems positioning their slider gadget second time around
  • being asked if you also want to quit after cancelling processing no longer happens
  • oscilloscope sometimes appearing behind the menu and windows when they are opened resolved
  • undo broke range play and display play
(dr)

[Meldung: 17. Nov. 2025, 18:23] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.