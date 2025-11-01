21.Nov.2025









Dateimanager: "Dir Me Up" V4.15 für AmigaOS 3.2 und 4

Nach Einführung der Version 4 im Juli letzten Jahres hat Boing Attitude nun ein erstes Update seines kommerziellen Dateimanagers "Dir Me Up" veröffentlicht. Die neue Version 4.15 unterstützt nun erstmals neben AmigaOS 4 auch AmigaOS 3.2 (Video) auf schnellen RTG-Systemen (Vampire V4, A600GS, PiStorm, WinUAE etc.). Die Neuerungen: Preview / MP3 / Displaying ID3 2.2 tags.

Preview / MP3 / Improved decoding of ID3 V2.3 and above files (user-defined information, comments).

Preview / MP3 / If multiple user-defined information is present, the associated title is now displayed only once.

Preview / MP3 / If the preview panel was not present, the summary description would not appear: fixed.

Preview / Image / The background color is now more harmonious with the displayed image.

Preview / Selected directory / The directory size was no longer displayed if the option was enabled in preferences: fixed.

Interface / The icons in the second row did not respect the size indicated in preferences: fixed.

Navigation / "Workbench" view / Using the filter is possible at the root.

Navigation / "Workbench" view / If the item list of a location was filtered and then the [Wb] button was clicked, the volume list kept the filter, even if it wasn't marked as persistent in preferences: fixed.

Copy / (Marginal) speed gain due to a small optimization.

Bookmarks / An error icon was used for the initial information message when creating the first bookmark: fixed.

Bookmarks / The delete and rename buttons always had a background and border, ignoring the preference settings: fixed.

Search / The delete and refresh buttons always had a background and border, ignoring the preference settings: fixed.

Image Viewer / The background color is now more harmonious with the displayed image.

Prefs / "Display" tab / The last column was named "rights" whereas it was called "attributes" in the rest of the software.

Prefs / "Search" tab / Selecting a date / Changing the year didn't update the calendar: fixed.

Prefs / PDF Type / The associated software was not prompted if not specified: fixed.

Prefs / On the first launch, the text editor is automatically set to SYS:Utilities/NotePad and the PDF viewer to SYS:Utilities/AmiPDF/AmiPDF.

General / Recompiled with the latest SDK (delivered with AmigaOS 4.1 FE Update 3).

General / Tested under the brand new AmigaOS 4.1 FE Update 3.

Graphic themes / Resizing of toolbar icons to avoid dynamic resizing, the result of which could be disappointing.

Translations / Integration of new Portuguese translations. Many thanks to Mário. Der Dateimanager kann für 19,99 Euro erworben werden. Eine Demoversion ist sowohl für AmigaOS 3.2 als auch AmigaOS 4 verfügbar. (dr)



[Meldung: 21. Nov. 2025, 11:13] [Kommentare: 0]

