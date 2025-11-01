amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
22.Nov.2025



 Arcade-Spiele: Updates für Blastaway, BOH und KOG
Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua stellt Updates für drei seiner Arcade-Spiele zur Verfügung:

Blastaway 1.6 (AmigaOS 4, Windows)
  • Avoided redundant operations when a video/pixel mode change requires a re-initialization of the screen/window.
BOH 2.5 (AmigaOS 4, AROS, Windows)
  • Fixed resuming of the sounds of tiles clusters (e.g. moving floors) after unpausing the game, which caused them to remain always active at maximum volume.
  • Removed contact email address from executable.
KOG 2.10 (AmigaOS 4, Windows)
  • Avoided redundant operations when a video/pixel mode change requires a re-initialization of the screen/window.
  • Removed contact email address from executable.
(cg)

[Meldung: 22. Nov. 2025, 23:17] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.