|24.Nov.2025
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry-lite 5.9.1
Amiberry-lite ist ein auf WinUAE 4.4 basierender Amiga-Emulator und im Gegensatz zum großen Bruder Amiberry für langsamere Hardware - bis hin zum Raspberry Pi 4 - gedacht. Änderungen in Version 5.9.1:
(dr)
- Bugfix: Restart button would not behave
- Bugfix: Fixed bug when toggling JIT on/off from an event
- Bugfix: Fix JIT FPU would not enable automatically from uae-configuration
- Improvement: improve config file handling and parameter validation in retroarch
- Improvement: Add option to map LAmiga key
- Improvement: add recent fixes from Amiberry
[Meldung: 24. Nov. 2025, 18:20] [Kommentare: 1 - 24. Nov. 2025, 20:49]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]