amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
24.Nov.2025



 Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 2.0d
Frank Wille hat vasm aktualisiert, einen portablen Assembler für zahlreiche CPUs mit verschiedenen Syntax- und Output-Modulen. Änderungen der Version 2.0d:
  • Improved performance of expression evaluation.
  • New output module "coff" for writing COFF object files. Currently supported are m68k, x86, PPC and ARM. Contributed by Jean-Paul Mari.
  • Added indirect symbols by exporting equates pointing to an imported destination symbol. Currently supported by the output modules VOBJ and a.out.
  • -chklabels option is the default now. You can still disable the warnings.
  • List symbols sorted by their unsigned value.
  • Fixed internal error with non-case-sensitive macro redefinitions.
  • m68k: Apollo: Optimize ANDI.L #$ff/ffff,Dn to EXTUB/W.L Dn. Optimize CMP.L #x, to CMPIW.L #x, (with -32768 <= x <= 32767) and ADD/SUB.L #x, to ADDIW #x, (negated x for SUB).
  • m68k: Apollo: added LPSTOP.
  • PPC: Set address size to 8 for 64-bit CPUs. Fixes some output formats.
  • ARM: Allow any type of immediate constant, like characters.
  • jagrisc: Fixed -opt-jr. Operands for the JUMP were swapped.
  • jagrisc: Use natural default alignment for 32 and 64-bit data.
  • mot-syntax: Include ds.p, blk.p, rs.p, etc. for completeness (same as .x).
  • aout-output: Fixed PC-relative relocs on a different local section.
  • aout-output: New option -aoutalign to change the default section alignment.
  • aout-output: Indirect symbols.
  • vobj-output: No longer write local symbols with -nosym option.
  • vobj-output: Indirect symbols.
(dr)

[Meldung: 24. Nov. 2025, 18:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.