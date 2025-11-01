24.Nov.2025









Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 2.0d

Frank Wille hat vasm aktualisiert, einen portablen Assembler für zahlreiche CPUs mit verschiedenen Syntax- und Output-Modulen. Änderungen der Version 2.0d: Improved performance of expression evaluation.

New output module "coff" for writing COFF object files. Currently supported are m68k, x86, PPC and ARM. Contributed by Jean-Paul Mari.

Added indirect symbols by exporting equates pointing to an imported destination symbol. Currently supported by the output modules VOBJ and a.out.

-chklabels option is the default now. You can still disable the warnings.

List symbols sorted by their unsigned value.

Fixed internal error with non-case-sensitive macro redefinitions.

m68k: Apollo: Optimize ANDI.L #$ff/ffff,Dn to EXTUB/W.L Dn. Optimize CMP.L #x, to CMPIW.L #x, (with -32768 <= x <= 32767) and ADD/SUB.L #x, to ADDIW #x, (negated x for SUB). m68k: Apollo: added LPSTOP. PPC: Set address size to 8 for 64-bit CPUs. Fixes some output formats. ARM: Allow any type of immediate constant, like characters. jagrisc: Fixed -opt-jr. Operands for the JUMP were swapped. jagrisc: Use natural default alignment for 32 and 64-bit data. mot-syntax: Include ds.p, blk.p, rs.p, etc. for completeness (same as .x). aout-output: Fixed PC-relative relocs on a different local section. aout-output: New option -aoutalign to change the default section alignment. aout-output: Indirect symbols. vobj-output: No longer write local symbols with -nosym option. vobj-output: Indirect symbols.

