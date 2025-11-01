|27.Nov.2025
| Analogue Pocket: Amiga-Core 0.2.3
Die FPGA-basierte Handheld-Spielkonsole Analogue Pocket (Wikipedia) ist dank entsprechendem "Core" auch als mobiler Amiga einsetzbar. Änderungen im Core seit unserer letzten Meldung:
(cg)
- 0.2.2: Updated to support latest AmigaVision file naming
- 0.2.2: Improved some UI labels and documentation
- 0.2.2: Scoreboard corruption in Hybris was fixed, thanks @rsn8887!
- 0.2.3: Latest fixes from MiSTer core Compiled in 24.1 Quatus
- 0.2.3: Document MiSTer fixes ported to the core
- 0.2.3: Json Files updated
[Meldung: 27. Nov. 2025, 23:38]
