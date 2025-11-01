amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

27.Nov.2025



 Analogue Pocket: Amiga-Core 0.2.3
Die FPGA-basierte Handheld-Spielkonsole Analogue Pocket (Wikipedia) ist dank entsprechendem "Core" auch als mobiler Amiga einsetzbar. Änderungen im Core seit unserer letzten Meldung:
  • 0.2.2: Updated to support latest AmigaVision file naming
  • 0.2.2: Improved some UI labels and documentation
  • 0.2.2: Scoreboard corruption in Hybris was fixed, thanks @rsn8887!
  • 0.2.3: Latest fixes from MiSTer core Compiled in 24.1 Quatus
  • 0.2.3: Document MiSTer fixes ported to the core
  • 0.2.3: Json Files updated
(cg)

[Meldung: 27. Nov. 2025, 23:38] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.