28.Nov.2025









Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.14 für Windows, Linux und Mac OS

Calypsi ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, mit der sich unter Windows, Linux und macOS Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen lässt. Nun wurde die Version 5.14 veröffentlicht: Linker: Improve handling of scattered placement groups with alignment

65816: 16-bit modulo could crash in some situations

68000: In some situations the __get_interrupt_state() intrinsic could cause an internal error when using -O1 or above

68000: Target specific header files for other systems than the active one was incorrectly exposed in the include path

68000: Right shifts could in some specific situations generate incorrect code, when there was a conversion to 8 bits size after the operation and the shift operand was 16 bits

68000: Fix an internal error 'Non-exhaustive patterns in function defOp1' that could occur with -O2 and cores 68020 and above

A2560K: Add missing libraries for 68040 and 68060 Calypsi ist zwar bei GitHub beheimatet, jedoch sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar; zudem ist die Nutzung nur für private Zwecke gestattet. (dr)



