QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.8.0

George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.8.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet: Added a check for error when VM files are deleted. If that fails an information requester appears

Added the Debug level field under the Hardware tab, which is related to the Serial output

Added a new tab and a text field to add custom Qemu arguments in the arguments window.

Added a check if a VM is running when Kyvos starts, and change its icon in the list

Added the "Check for updates..." and "Roadmap" options under the "Help" menu

Resolved an issue with mounting the third hard disk, which conflicted with the CD

Fixed the reset of the custom paths when the setup run (dr)



