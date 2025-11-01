|28.Nov.2025
| QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.8.0
George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.8.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet:
(dr)
- Added a check for error when VM files are deleted. If that fails an information requester appears
- Added the Debug level field under the Hardware tab, which is related to the Serial output
- Added a new tab and a text field to add custom Qemu arguments in the arguments window.
- Added a check if a VM is running when Kyvos starts, and change its icon in the list
- Added the "Check for updates..." and "Roadmap" options under the "Help" menu
- Resolved an issue with mounting the third hard disk, which conflicted with the CD
- Fixed the reset of the custom paths when the setup run
[Meldung: 28. Nov. 2025, 06:27] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]