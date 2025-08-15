|29.Nov.2025
| Bildbearbeitung: Graphic Designer 0.8a
Der "Graphic Designer" setzt Bilder aus bis zu 12 Ebenen zusammen, geboten werden einfache Bildbearbeitungs- und Zeichenfunktionen, Color Cycling sowie das Bearbeiten von Paletten. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:
(cg)
- 15.8.2025 - V0.6l - Coords Editor now 80% done.
- 19.8.2025 - V0.6m - Coords Editor Done. Intro Transitions added.
- 28.8.2025 - V0.6n - Art Layer Move UP started.
- 4.9.2025 - V0.6o - Art layer move up and down working.
- 6.9.2025 - V0.7a - More experiments with documents.
- 31.10.2025 - V0.7b/c - Document load and save. Timers moved to Card 1
- 9.11.2025 - V0.7d - Doc Typer, Prefs, and Doc Move working.
- 10.11.2025 - V0.7e - Doc Typer Shadow Effect on render added.
- 11.11.2025 - V0.7f - Doc Layer Move Up Started.
- 12.11.2025 - V0.7g - Doc Layer Move Up. RamSave Checker. Doc Leading.
- 13.11.2025 - V.7h - Doc move Down, blank layer up and down working.
- 14.11.2025 - V0.7i - Leading Done. Co-ords Edit fix. STP move Up started.
- 15.11.2025 - V0.7j - Development of Coords Editor with Stamps.
- 16.11.2025 - V0.7k2 - More work on Stamp layer move Up. Fixed path error.
- 17.11.2025 - V0.7l - Rewrote layer move up and down from scratch.
- 18.11.2025 - V0.7M - ART buttons now horz or vert. Fixed Coords input.
- 19.11.2025 - V0.7n2 - Fixed transparency not working in menus. Small fixes.
- 20.11.2025 - V0.7o - Experiments with screenmodes. PAL modes working.
- 21.11.2025 - V0.7p - Fixed Caption edit bug. Redesign screenmodes screen.
- 22.11.2025 - V0.7q - PAL and NTSC and OverScan modes done.
- 23.11.2025 - V0.7r - AGA screenmodes started. Menu Items renamed.
- 24.11.2025 - V0.7s - AGA modes done. Command Scripts added, working!.
- 25.11.2025 - V0.7t - Sanity check added. Save Project tests.
- 26.11.2025 - V0.8 - Fixed bug with HAM6. HAM Pal- broken.
- 28.11.2025 - V0.8a - Load image and cycles. Screenmode switch works 85%.
[Meldung: 29. Nov. 2025, 23:59] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]