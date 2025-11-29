|ENGLISH VERSION
|30.Nov.2025
| Aminet-Uploads bis 29.11.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.11.2025 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
bebboget.lha comm/net 352K OS3 get https files for the... bebbossh.lha comm/net 150K OS3 SSH2 suite, client/serv... curl-bebboget.lha comm/tcp 1.6M OS3 File and data transfer ... bzted.lha dev/lang 26K OS3 Stack based, AmigaOS or... MouseDriver.lha driver/inp 188K OS4 Some special mouse driv... openpci68k.lha driver/oth 177K OS3 PCI driver for all brid... HansKloss.lha game/actio 7.2M MOS Puzzle-platformer game Santastic.lha game/demo 321K OS3 A Christmas game ScummVM_RTG_060.lha game/misc 56M OS3 Amiga port of ScummVM 2... AB3D2_TKG.lha game/shoot 2.0M OS3 Alien Breed 3D II - The... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 10M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.9M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... pOS-w64.zip misc/emu 30M OTH WinUAE-Launcher MyLoveIsReal.lha mods/misc 3.9M GEN 16bit 4ch Christmas Slo... lame-3.100-morphos.lha mus/misc 657K MOS MP3 encoder pOS_w64.jpg pix/misc 2.7M GEN WinUAE-Launcher Screens... NAFCYI1994S1-B00.zip text/bfont 1.1M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1994 (BMP... Add2Ann.lha text/edit 2K GEN Open files in exist. An... AnnotateHollywoodSyntax.lha text/edit 22K GEN Hollywood Syntax for An... AnnotateSQLiteSyntax.lha text/edit 2K GEN SQLite Syntax for Annot... NAFCYI1994S1-00.zip text/pfont 1.2M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1994 (PS ... avalanche.lha util/arc 142K VAR ReAction unarchive GUI ... avalanche_de.lha util/arc 7K GEN German catalog for Aval... avalanche_guide_de.lha util/arc 9K GEN German translation of A... zip-morphos.lha util/arc 152K MOS Creates ZIP archives GoSnap.lha util/cdity 13K OS3 Snaps windows to screen... MMULib.lha util/libs 815K OS3 Library to ctrl the MC6... xxd.lha util/misc 36K VAR Hex dump utility and vi...(snx)
[Meldung: 30. Nov. 2025, 09:40] [Kommentare: 0]
