05.Dez.2025









Dogfights im Asteroids-Stil: Hyper Wings 2.50

Christian Geldmanns in Assembler geschriebenes "Hyper Wings" (Video) ist ein Shooter, bei dem sich zwei menschliche oder computergesteuerte Kombattanten mit einer von Asteroids entliehenen Steuerung bekämpfen. Das Update auf die Version 2.50 bietet folgende Änderungen: several bugfixes:

bobs did sometimes not restore correctly at the start of the end explosion sequence.



the music playback was sometimes intermittend in the game menu.



a gravity bomb did not explode when the opponent had a shield.



the player shield was sometimes not resetted correctly when a round ended.



...other small bugfixes

Enhanced intelligence of the cpu player (1 player mode). The cpu player now tries to get bonus items before you can get them.

Background screens fading in / out now at the beginning and end of a round.

When a missile explodes, the screen now shakes left/right, which gives a nice action feedback.

Changes in respect to the damage of the weapons, and the increase of ammo when picking up a weapon. (dr)



[Meldung: 05. Dez. 2025, 05:53] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

