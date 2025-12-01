09.Dez.2025









Quelloffenes A4091/A4092-Software-Paket: Version 42.35

Für ReA4091, den quelloffenen Nachbau von Commodores Fast-SCSI2-Controller A4091, steht auch ein ebenfalls quelloffenes Software-Paket zur Verfügung, das AmigaOS-Treiber, ein ROM-Image, ein Test-Programm sowie Software fürs Debuggen des Treibers beinhaltet.



Das Update auf die Version 42.35 enthält mehrere größere Veränderungen, darunter folgende Highlights: Fully supporting the new A4092 SCSI controller. On the A4092 you can change DIP switches by clicking on them in the boot menu (right mouse button at boot time).

ZX0 Compression - Replaced RNC ProPack with Salvador (ZX0) for 24% smaller ROM headers and 5-7% better compression

Quick Interrupts - Zorro III quick interrupt support for lower latency SCSI operations

A4092 SPI Flash - Complete SPI flash support with integration into bootmenu and a4092flash utility.

Zorro II Bounce Buffers - Full compatibility with systems using only Chip RAM and Zorro II Fast RAM (nba)



[Meldung: 09. Dez. 2025, 15:58] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

