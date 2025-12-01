|09.Dez.2025
| Quelloffenes A4091/A4092-Software-Paket: Version 42.35
Für ReA4091, den quelloffenen Nachbau von Commodores Fast-SCSI2-Controller A4091, steht auch ein ebenfalls quelloffenes Software-Paket zur Verfügung, das AmigaOS-Treiber, ein ROM-Image, ein Test-Programm sowie Software fürs Debuggen des Treibers beinhaltet.
Das Update auf die Version 42.35 enthält mehrere größere Veränderungen, darunter folgende Highlights:
- Fully supporting the new A4092 SCSI controller. On the A4092 you can change DIP switches by clicking on them in the boot menu (right mouse button at boot time).
- ZX0 Compression - Replaced RNC ProPack with Salvador (ZX0) for 24% smaller ROM headers and 5-7% better compression
- Quick Interrupts - Zorro III quick interrupt support for lower latency SCSI operations
- A4092 SPI Flash - Complete SPI flash support with integration into bootmenu and a4092flash utility.
- Zorro II Bounce Buffers - Full compatibility with systems using only Chip RAM and Zorro II Fast RAM
