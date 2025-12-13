amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
14.Dez.2025



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.12.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.12.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
catacombgl.lha           gam/fps 2Mb   4.1 A source port of Catacomb 3D and...
ubek.lha                 gam/fps 32Mb  4.1 Remake of a commercial fps game ...
opengw.lha               gam/shm 69Mb  4.1 Open Geometry Wars
amigagpt.lha             net/cha 4Mb   4.1 App for chatting to ChatGPT
serial_door.lha          uti/com 2Mb   4.0 Direct file transfer through ser...
allkeys.lha              uti/mis 86kb  4.0 Use all mapped rawkeys which inc...
ticklish.lha             uti/mis 9Mb   4.0 ToDo List
yt.lha                   vid/mis 939kb 4.1 YouTube URL Extractor script
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2025, 07:01] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.