|19.Dez.2025
| Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.7c
Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.7c:
Minor update on popular demand:
Direkter Download: Mame106MiniMix1.7c.lha (8 MB) (dr)
- Game "Tetris Plus 2" (tetrisp2), Jaleco, 1997, has been corrected. Excellent game.
- Now in controls panel, you can select "Abstract Keys" for a controller, alternatively to "Player 1-4", which allows to explicitly configure joystick buttons and directions to anything, in the in game input menu.
- If you attribute a device to Player2 when it's only a one player game, the device is not configurable, So Abstract key will make it possible, and allow more button redirection tricks.
- Happy Christmas!
[Meldung: 19. Dez. 2025, 20:53]
