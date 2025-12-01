amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Emulator: Mame106Minimix 1.7c
Mame106Minimix ist eine Portierung des Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator auf AmigaOS 3, der einen sehr schnellen 68k-Rechner voraussetzt - der Autor hat in erster Linie PiStorm-Karten im Visier. Änderungen in Version 1.7c:

Minor update on popular demand:
  • Game "Tetris Plus 2" (tetrisp2), Jaleco, 1997, has been corrected. Excellent game.
  • Now in controls panel, you can select "Abstract Keys" for a controller, alternatively to "Player 1-4", which allows to explicitly configure joystick buttons and directions to anything, in the in game input menu.
  • If you attribute a device to Player2 when it's only a one player game, the device is not configurable, So Abstract key will make it possible, and allow more button redirection tricks.
  • Happy Christmas!
Direkter Download: Mame106MiniMix1.7c.lha (8 MB) (dr)

