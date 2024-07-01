|22.Dez.2025
| Dateimanager: "Dir Me Up" V4.20 für AmigaOS 3.2 und 4
Nach Einführung der Version 4 im Juli letzten Jahres hatte Boing Attitude mit der Version 4.15 ein erstes Update seines kommerziellen Dateimanagers "Dir Me Up" veröffentlicht, die erstmals neben AmigaOS 4 auch AmigaOS 3.2 auf schnellen RTG-Systemen (Vampire V4, A600GS, PiStorm, WinUAE etc.) unterstützte (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nun ist ein weiteres Update verfügbar. Die Neuerungen der Version 4.20:
Änderungen der AmigaOS-3.2-Version:
- Volumes / Volumes can now be sorted by name (as before) or by device.
- Volumes / If multiple partitions had the same name, only the first was actually accessible: fixed.
- Renaming / You can now add a string to the name when selecting multiple files to rename.
- List / Directory and file sizes are now right-aligned.
- Path / The last Pop-up button [>] displayed an empty window when clicked if there were no directories in the current location: fixed.
- Menu / If the user toggled the display of drawers at the beginning of the list via the icon bar button, the corresponding menu option was not updated: fixed.
Der Dateimanager kann für 19,99 Euro erworben werden. Eine Demoversion ist sowohl für AmigaOS 3.2 als auch AmigaOS 4 verfügbar. (dr)
- Path / The "PopUp" buttons [>] displayed in the current path are now functional.
- Notification / Notification text is no longer truncated (but still not multi-line, as this feature is not implemented in the system Label component).
- Preview / Icon preview is now functional.
- List / Real icons can now be displayed (toggleable in preferences).
- Menus / Implementation, providing access to new features.
- Menus / If the user toggled icon display via the icon bar button, the corresponding menu option was not updated: fixed.
- Double-clicking certain files (such as libraries) caused a runtime error: fixed.
[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2025, 06:00] [Kommentare: 4 - 22. Dez. 2025, 14:14]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]