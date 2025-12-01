amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
22.Dez.2025



 KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.17.0
Cameron Armstrongs AmigaGPT ist ein auf ChatGPT basierendes Chatprogramm für AmigaOS 3.1, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS. Die neue Version 2.17.0 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • Add support for Elevenlabs TTS
  • Cut, Copy, Paste, Select All and Clear commands now work for the text input box in image generation mode
  • Chat system now works for custom LLM servers using the completions endpoint
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (4,4 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2025, 14:47] [Kommentare: 0]
