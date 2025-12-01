|22.Dez.2025
| KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.17.0
Cameron Armstrongs AmigaGPT ist ein auf ChatGPT basierendes Chatprogramm für AmigaOS 3.1, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS. Die neue Version 2.17.0 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (4,4 MB) (dr)
- Add support for Elevenlabs TTS
- Cut, Copy, Paste, Select All and Clear commands now work for the text input box in image generation mode
- Chat system now works for custom LLM servers using the completions endpoint
[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2025, 14:47] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]