23.Dez.2025
WinUAE (Website)


 Emulator: WinUAE 6.0.2
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 6.0.2 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Überblick:

6.0.x bugs fixed
  • Custom chipset emulation fixes.
  • Status bar Power and DFx: offset when selecting with a mouse click.
  • Add Harddrive didn't always mount the drive at boot even if it was selected.
  • Restoring statefile with active blitter may not have restored blitter state correctly.
  • Horizontal offset that follows mouse cursor in some chipset modes and it was possible to have graphics garbage near left and right borders.
  • Horizontal centering positioning in programmed/scandoubled modes.
  • Lightpen fixes (For example blank screen or trails in some configurations)
  • Native/RTG autoswitch didn't default to enabled.
  • A2024 and other display port adapters work again.
  • S3 Virge PCI was broken.
  • Fixed AVI Output wrong colors, possible vertical jitter and possible crashes.
  • WASAPI sound driver supported mode/channel/frequency enumaration stopped early with some sound drivers resulting in no sound.
  • Random guru at bootup with JIT enabled.
  • Autoresolution + NTSC (possibly also in some other display modes) switched between lores and hires continuously.
  • On the fly switching to 68000/010 cycle-exact from any other mode caused CPU to run too slow.
  • Multiple crash fixes.
Other bug fixes
  • Fixed bad drive click code, sound buffer size affected click sound quality.
  • Fixed stuck left ALT when using ALT-TAB and Misc panel when active and mouse uncaptured = pause emulation.
  • Fixed harddrive imager GUI getting stuck at the end of imaging process.
  • D3D11 fullscreen mode active, enter GUI, switch screen mode to windowed or full-window, press Reset button: GUI closed, emulation screen was not restored.
  • External HRTMon ROM images were not accepted.
  • Gameports remap window didn't always list all mapped input events, mapping analog stick to digital joystick movement now always selects digital event target ([-][+] at the end of event name).
  • If A2090 or Mast FireBall hardfile is added, RDB mode was not fully activated automatically.
New features
  • Added "Always stretch NTSC mode" checkbox to Filter panel.
  • Added "Override initial native chipset display" to RTG panel.
  • Filter panel position and size numeric text boxes added and increased manual mode positioning range.
  • If 680×0 CPU is stopped with IPL mask 7 (CPU can only wake up with NMI or reset), CPU OSD shows CPU as stopped.
  • Added Processor slot RAM setting to main memory GUI. This RAM type is much more common in real world than Z3 RAM.
  • If any GUI text box is selected, ESC will only unfocus the text box instead of exiting the GUI.
  • Using GUI to increase Chip RAM size and emulation has not yet been started and OCS Agnus is selected: set Agnus model to ECS.
  • RDB/OFS/FFS hardfile creation option is now separated to RDB and OFS/FFS. RDB adds RDSK identifier to new hardfile and enables Full drive/RDB mode automatically.
  • Added 3.2.3 KS ROM checksums.
(nba)

[Meldung: 23. Dez. 2025, 13:28] [Kommentare: 0]
