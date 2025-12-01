25.Dez.2025









RTG-Treiber: P96 3.6.2

Das Amiga-RTG-System P96 wurde auf Version 3.6.2 aktualisiert. Das Update enthält unter anderem Änderungen am Matrox-Treiber und funktionelle Erweiterungen des IndiECS-Treibers, des S3ViRGE-Kartentreibers für S3-basierte PCI-Karten und des RageXL-Kartentreibers. Alle Änderungen des Updates 3.6.2 im Detail: The Matrox driver now also supports for some cards mode mixing between some modes, namely if the dragged screen is a 15, 16 or 32 bit screen. RAM initialization has also been improved for the G450 MMS and G100 MMS.

The IndiECS driver avoids now flicker when blitting.

The S3ViRGE card driver for S3 based PCI cards now explicitly enables I/O accesses on the PCI side so the PCI stack may disable them to avoid conflicts between multiple VGA cards.

The RageXL card driver now explicitly enables I/O accesses such that multiple cards can be run in parallel. For that, as for the ViRGe, the PCI stack should start up with I/O accesses disabled.

Fixed a wrong shadow register for the Cirrus542x pixel panning register. (nba)



