|25.Dez.2025
| RTG-Treiber: P96 3.6.2
Das Amiga-RTG-System P96 wurde auf Version 3.6.2 aktualisiert. Das Update enthält unter anderem Änderungen am Matrox-Treiber und funktionelle Erweiterungen des IndiECS-Treibers, des S3ViRGE-Kartentreibers für S3-basierte PCI-Karten und des RageXL-Kartentreibers. Alle Änderungen des Updates 3.6.2 im Detail:
(nba)
- The Matrox driver now also supports for some cards mode mixing between some modes, namely if the dragged screen is a 15, 16 or 32 bit screen. RAM initialization has also been improved for the G450 MMS and G100 MMS.
- The IndiECS driver avoids now flicker when blitting.
- The S3ViRGE card driver for S3 based PCI cards now explicitly enables I/O accesses on the PCI side so the PCI stack may disable them to avoid conflicts between multiple VGA cards.
- The RageXL card driver now explicitly enables I/O accesses such that multiple cards can be run in parallel. For that, as for the ViRGe, the PCI stack should start up with I/O accesses disabled.
- Fixed a wrong shadow register for the Cirrus542x pixel panning register.
