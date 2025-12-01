26.Dez.2025









Englisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Amiga Addict, Ausgabe 41

Die kommende Ausgabe 41 des britischen Magazins Amiga Addict wird ab Anfang 2026 ausgeliefert, Vorbestellungen werden bereits angenommen. Zu den Themen des Hefts gehören dieses Mal: System 3 founders Mark Cale and Robin Levy look back on their journey creating some of the Amiga’s most iconic games. With classics including IK+, The Last Ninja, MYTH: History In The Making, and Putty, this is a must-read for Amiga fans.

Free AGA platform fun! Plumpy on this issue’s coverdisk download.

AA drops the needle on Commodore, and Amiga-themed vinyl records and music albums.

Part two of our Merlancia Industries history, uncovering rare Amiga computer prototypes.

Trevor Dickinson (A-EON) interview: magazines, angel investing and Amiga collecting.

Latest games news, including Mutant Monty, Submarine Attack, Tank Attack, Moon Patrol and Phantasy Star II.

New game reviews and classic retrospectives, including Phantom Leap, A100, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe and Arcade Pool.

Creative Revolution explores the landscape of creative software before and after the Amiga’s impact.

Frank Gasking of Games That Weren’t joins us to delve into the unusual tale of the unreleased Dick Special series.

Adrian Browne returns with more developer diaries, recounting how his team created Anguish, the AGA follow-up to Agony.

Hardware reviewed: ACA500plus accelerator and RAM sidecar upgrade.

Interview with BarsnPipes music software suite maintainer Alfred Faust.

Our regulars including former-Sensible Software's Stoo Cambridge, Amiga news and User Groups. (dr)



[Meldung: 26. Dez. 2025, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

