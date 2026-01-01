02.Jan.2026









macOS/Linux: Amifuse 0.2.0 zur Nutzung von Amiga-Dateisystemen

Mit Amifuse lassen sich unter macOS und Linux über FUSE Datenträger mit Amiga-Dateisystemen anmelden. Dabei werden die Originaltreiber des jeweiligen Dateisystems mittels einer 68k-Emulation genutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Wie der Autor Stefan Reinauer schreibt, konnte man die erste Version 0.1.0 mehr als grundlegendes Proof-of-Concept ansehen, mit dem Amiga-RDB-Partitionen mithilfe von FUSE gemountet und gelesen werden konnten. Die neue Version 0.2.0 mache daraus ein wesentlich vollständigeres und benutzerfreundlicheres Tool: Broader disk format support - Now handles ADF floppies, MBR partitions (Emu68), and disks >4GB via TD64

Better filesystem handler compatibility - Multi-process support enables SFS and other complex handlers that weren't working before. Now supports FastFileSystem (OFS/FFS), ProfessionalFileSystem (PFS3AIO), SmartFileSystem (SFS), BerkeleyFFS (BFFS)

Read-write support - Experimental write capability with crash detection and proper unmount flushing

Native macOS integration - Amiga icons display as actual Finder icons with correct aspect ratios

Improved CLI - Proper Python packaging with pip install, partition selection, and diagnostic tools (rdb-inspect, driver-info)

Cross-platform - Added Windows support and auto-mountpoint on macOS/Windows

More robust emulation - TimerDevice, HandlerTask exec context, and numerous fixes to the AmigaOS environment emulation Neue Features: Multi-process handler support - Support for SFS and similar handlers that require multiple processes

Native macOS icon display - Amiga icons rendered as native Finder icons with proper aspect ratio

ADF floppy disk image support - Mount Amiga floppy disk images directly

MBR partition support - Support for Emu68-style disks with MBR partition tables

TD64 command support - Handle disks larger than 4GB

Auto-mountpoint - Automatic mount point creation on macOS and Windows

CLI subcommands - Add rdb-inspect and driver-info tools

Partition selection - Choose specific partitions to mount via CLI

Read-write support (experimental) - Write operations with crash detection and volume flush on unmount

Auto-extract filesystem drivers - Automatically extract handler from RDB

TimerDevice implementation - Proper timer support for handlers

HandlerTask for exec context - Better AmigaOS exec environment emulation

CPU instruction tracing - Debug feature for handler development

Unix permission mapping - Map Amiga protection bits to Unix file modes (dr)



