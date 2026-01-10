|ENGLISH VERSION
|
||
||
||
||
||
||
|11.Jan.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 10.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.01.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
raIP.lha comm/net 24K OS3 get ip adress of a give... DCTelnet.lha comm/tcp 145K OS3 DCTelnet - Telnet/BBS c... 10k_Thanx.lha demo/intro 159K OS3 Intro of gratitude for ... REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 8.4M OS3 Game Creator with AGA s... RADManager_FR.lha disk/misc 5K GEN French catalog for RADM... OctodapterSDK.lha driver/inp 7K OS3 Test and sample code fo... cfd136.lha driver/med 282K OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... 1il-bmp2bin.lha gfx/conv 3K OS3 bmp2bin for 15-32Bit RT... webptools160_aros.lha gfx/conv 3.7M ARO encode/decode images in... AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 11M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 11M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... ZXLive.lha misc/emu 127K OS3 ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pen... LN22026Collection.lha mods/misc 9.4M GEN 16bit 4ch LN22026 MED C... NewMode_FR.lha util/cdity 4K GEN French catalog for NewM... AFSwitch.lha util/cli 3K OS3 AFS - switch for audio ... CPU-M.lha util/moni 887K MOS System Information Tool FullPalette_FR.lha util/wb 4K GEN French catalog for Full... OBWorkbench.lha util/wb 342K OS3 Workbench replacement f... RapaTank.zip util/wb 13K GEN RapaTank(snx)
[Meldung: 11. Jan. 2026, 08:08] [Kommentare: 0]
|
