11.Jan.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 10.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.01.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
raIP.lha                       comm/net    24K  OS3 get ip adress of a give...   
DCTelnet.lha                   comm/tcp   145K  OS3 DCTelnet - Telnet/BBS c... 
10k_Thanx.lha                  demo/intro 159K  OS3 Intro of gratitude for ...    
REDPILLGameCreator.lha         dev/misc   8.4M  OS3 Game Creator with AGA s...            
RADManager_FR.lha              disk/misc    5K  GEN French catalog for RADM...        
OctodapterSDK.lha              driver/inp   7K  OS3 Test and sample code fo...      
cfd136.lha                     driver/med 282K  OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... 
1il-bmp2bin.lha                gfx/conv     3K  OS3 bmp2bin for 15-32Bit RT... 
webptools160_aros.lha          gfx/conv   3.7M  ARO encode/decode images in...      
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha             misc/emu    11M  OS4 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadia.lha                 misc/emu    11M  OS3 Signetics-based machine...        
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
ZXLive.lha                     misc/emu   127K  OS3 ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pen... 
LN22026Collection.lha          mods/misc  9.4M  GEN 16bit 4ch LN22026 MED C...         
NewMode_FR.lha                 util/cdity   4K  GEN French catalog for NewM...           
AFSwitch.lha                   util/cli     3K  OS3 AFS - switch for audio ...  
CPU-M.lha                      util/moni  887K  MOS System Information Tool                  
FullPalette_FR.lha             util/wb      4K  GEN French catalog for Full...     
OBWorkbench.lha                util/wb    342K  OS3 Workbench replacement f...  
RapaTank.zip                   util/wb     13K  GEN RapaTank
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Jan. 2026, 08:08] [Kommentare: 0]
.