| Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 2.1 für alle Amiga-Systeme
RNOEffects (Video) ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Stapelkonvertierungsoptionen und Alphakanal-basierten Effekten. Änderungen in Version 2.1:
- Added a new view mode to display images at their actual resolution in a scrollable window area
- Graphical displays are hidden during window resizing, which improves speed and flexibility on systems that resize windows with full contents
- Added the "Palette editor" tool for modifying, setting, or removing palettes
- Whole directories can be added into the batch conversion list with the Add button or just drag'n'drop from OS windows
- Batch resizing can keep the aspect ratio of an original image
- Added an option to disable redrawing during a batch conversion to speed up the process on lower end setups
- Added a progress gauge in the batch conversion window
- Zoom level can be changed in the Pixel Editor
- Pixels can't be drawn "out-of-bounds" in the Pixel Editor window
- Palette images are converted to RGB images only when needed or requested
- Added a setting to reload saved images back into the editor to reflect changes caused by any image conversion process during saving
- Added an option to convert RGB images to palette images with Quantize effect
- Window title indicates if an image is an (A)RGB or Palette image
- Almost all effects work with palette images now, though some options may not work exactly as with RGB images
- The Clear option detects the image colour format
- The Color Picker tool shows the palette pen alongside the RGB values
- Brush and text drawing can be locked to borders/corners/centre, which makes it easier to add watermarks, etc. to varying image dimensions
- Setting co-ordinates for the Draw effect by mouse over the image can be constrained vertically or horizontally by pressing Shift or Ctrl keys
- The "j" key swaps main and buffer images (as used in DPaint and PPaint)
- Added presets for Amiga WB 1.x, 2.x, Rebel, and PeterK/IconLib palettes
- Added presets for resolutions on Resize and Crop windows, the last applied resolution is shown as the first item in the preset list
- Width and height values can be swapped in Resize and Crop windows
- A cropped image can be copied to the internal buffer instead of applying the effect to the current image
- Buffer changes are refreshed on effects that use the buffer image
- Color Picker and Area Selector tools broke some effects like elliptical crop
- Transparency level can be set on the Background effect
- Improved error handling
- Other minor fixes and changes
