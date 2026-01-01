amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Jan.2026
'jpv RNO' (E-Mail)


 Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 2.1 für alle Amiga-Systeme
RNOEffects (Video) ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Stapelkonvertierungsoptionen und Alphakanal-basierten Effekten. Änderungen in Version 2.1:
  • Added a new view mode to display images at their actual resolution in a scrollable window area
  • Graphical displays are hidden during window resizing, which improves speed and flexibility on systems that resize windows with full contents
  • Added the "Palette editor" tool for modifying, setting, or removing palettes
  • Whole directories can be added into the batch conversion list with the Add button or just drag'n'drop from OS windows
  • Batch resizing can keep the aspect ratio of an original image
  • Added an option to disable redrawing during a batch conversion to speed up the process on lower end setups
  • Added a progress gauge in the batch conversion window
  • Zoom level can be changed in the Pixel Editor
  • Pixels can't be drawn "out-of-bounds" in the Pixel Editor window
  • Palette images are converted to RGB images only when needed or requested
  • Added a setting to reload saved images back into the editor to reflect changes caused by any image conversion process during saving
  • Added an option to convert RGB images to palette images with Quantize effect
  • Window title indicates if an image is an (A)RGB or Palette image
  • Almost all effects work with palette images now, though some options may not work exactly as with RGB images
  • The Clear option detects the image colour format
  • The Color Picker tool shows the palette pen alongside the RGB values
  • Brush and text drawing can be locked to borders/corners/centre, which makes it easier to add watermarks, etc. to varying image dimensions
  • Setting co-ordinates for the Draw effect by mouse over the image can be constrained vertically or horizontally by pressing Shift or Ctrl keys
  • The "j" key swaps main and buffer images (as used in DPaint and PPaint)
  • Added presets for Amiga WB 1.x, 2.x, Rebel, and PeterK/IconLib palettes
  • Added presets for resolutions on Resize and Crop windows, the last applied resolution is shown as the first item in the preset list
  • Width and height values can be swapped in Resize and Crop windows
  • A cropped image can be copied to the internal buffer instead of applying the effect to the current image
  • Buffer changes are refreshed on effects that use the buffer image
  • Color Picker and Area Selector tools broke some effects like elliptical crop
  • Transparency level can be set on the Background effect
  • Improved error handling
  • Other minor fixes and changes
(cg)

[Meldung: 17. Jan. 2026, 23:02] [Kommentare: 0]
