17.Jan.2026

'jpv RNO' (E-Mail)







Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 2.1 für alle Amiga-Systeme

RNOEffects (Video) ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Stapelkonvertierungsoptionen und Alphakanal-basierten Effekten. Änderungen in Version 2.1: Added a new view mode to display images at their actual resolution in a scrollable window area

Graphical displays are hidden during window resizing, which improves speed and flexibility on systems that resize windows with full contents

Added the "Palette editor" tool for modifying, setting, or removing palettes

Whole directories can be added into the batch conversion list with the Add button or just drag'n'drop from OS windows

Batch resizing can keep the aspect ratio of an original image

Added an option to disable redrawing during a batch conversion to speed up the process on lower end setups

Added a progress gauge in the batch conversion window

Zoom level can be changed in the Pixel Editor

Pixels can't be drawn "out-of-bounds" in the Pixel Editor window

Palette images are converted to RGB images only when needed or requested

Added a setting to reload saved images back into the editor to reflect changes caused by any image conversion process during saving

Added an option to convert RGB images to palette images with Quantize effect

Window title indicates if an image is an (A)RGB or Palette image

Almost all effects work with palette images now, though some options may not work exactly as with RGB images

The Clear option detects the image colour format

The Color Picker tool shows the palette pen alongside the RGB values

Brush and text drawing can be locked to borders/corners/centre, which makes it easier to add watermarks, etc. to varying image dimensions

Setting co-ordinates for the Draw effect by mouse over the image can be constrained vertically or horizontally by pressing Shift or Ctrl keys

The "j" key swaps main and buffer images (as used in DPaint and PPaint)

Added presets for Amiga WB 1.x, 2.x, Rebel, and PeterK/IconLib palettes

Added presets for resolutions on Resize and Crop windows, the last applied resolution is shown as the first item in the preset list

Width and height values can be swapped in Resize and Crop windows

A cropped image can be copied to the internal buffer instead of applying the effect to the current image

Buffer changes are refreshed on effects that use the buffer image

Color Picker and Area Selector tools broke some effects like elliptical crop

Transparency level can be set on the Background effect

Improved error handling

Other minor fixes and changes (cg)



[Meldung: 17. Jan. 2026, 23:02] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

