|25.Jan.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 24.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.01.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
McAgendaDecrypt.lha biz/dbase 5K GEN Decrypt protected McAge... TuneFinder.lha comm/misc 75K OS3 Search and play online ... TuneFinderMUI.lha comm/misc 67K OS3 Search+play online radi... cfd137.lha driver/med 293K OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... anaiis.lha driver/oth 266K OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Releas... anaiis_boot.lha driver/oth 227K OS3 ANAIIS USB Boot disk Re... anaiis_xmass.lha driver/oth 92K OS3 xmass examine massstora... TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 18M OS3 Implementation of Tunne... G-WARS.lha game/shoot 14M OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ... PolarPaint_68k.lha gfx/edit 1.8M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_AROS.lha gfx/edit 1.9M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_MOS.lha gfx/edit 2.1M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.2M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_68k.lha gfx/edit 1.6M OS3 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_AROS.lha gfx/edit 1.8M ARO Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_MOS.lha gfx/edit 1.9M MOS Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_OS4.lha gfx/edit 2.0M OS4 Paint program made with... PolarPaint_small_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.2M WUP Paint program made with... PolarPaint_WOS.lha gfx/edit 2.4M WUP Paint program made with... 32se_onliner.lha mags/misc 9.7M OS3 AmigaGuide curated fun/... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.9M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... Moonlight.lha mods/8voic 714K GEN 16bit 9ch Slow Jazz by ... Fl1N-dreams_of_91.zip mods/pro 382K GEN Dreams Of '91 FxBox.lha mus/edit 324K OS3 Realtime multi loop pro... MelodyRecGUI_3.0.lha mus/edit 74K OS3 GUI for MelodyRec audio... GoSnap.lha util/cdity 13K OS3 Snaps windows to screen... FreeGreenlandMOS.lha util/sys 1K GEN Greenland country for M... Anno.lha util/time 84K OS3 Reminder and calendar u... Palette.lha util/wb 37K OS3 Change WB-Color(s) in r...(snx)
[Meldung: 25. Jan. 2026, 08:23] [Kommentare: 0]
