01.Feb.2026



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 31.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.01.2026 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Omanko!_1.30.lha          Files/Tools               A tiny web tool made to...
OpenLara_1.3.lha          Games/Action              Classic Tomb Raider ope...
ScummVM_2026.1.0.lha      Games/Adventure           2D Point-and-Click adve...
CroMagRally_3.0.2.lha     Games/Race                The wildest racing game...
CDogs-SDL_2.4.0.lha       Games/Shoot2D             Classic overhead run-an...
MacWolfSDL_1.2.lha        Games/Shoot3D             Port of MacWolfSDL (Wol...
OpenTTD_15.1.lha          Games/Strategy            A clone of Transport Ty...
PolarPaint_1.277.lha      Graphics/Draw             Paint program made with...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
