01.Feb.2026



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 31.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.01.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
ft2clone.x86_64-aros-v11.zip aud/tra 5Mb   FastTracker II Clone is a music ...
annotatehollywoodsyntax.lha  dev/edi 46kb  Hollywood Syntax For Annotate
hollywood_sdk.lha            dev/uti 3Mb   Plugin development kit for Holly...
polarpaint_manual.lha        doc/man 573kb Manual of PolarPaint
amishockolate.x86_64-aros... gam/fps 617kb Porting of Shockolate (System Sh...
polarpaint_aros.lha          gra/edi 2Mb   Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small_aros.lha    gra/edi 2Mb   Paint program made with Hollywood
hollywoodplayer.lha          uti/fil 10Mb  Hollywood Player Applets
omanko.lha                   uti/fil 2Mb   File tool to test the MD5, CRC32...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
