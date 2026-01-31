|01.Feb.2026
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 31.01.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.01.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
ft2clone.x86_64-aros-v11.zip aud/tra 5Mb FastTracker II Clone is a music ...
annotatehollywoodsyntax.lha dev/edi 46kb Hollywood Syntax For Annotate
hollywood_sdk.lha dev/uti 3Mb Plugin development kit for Holly...
polarpaint_manual.lha doc/man 573kb Manual of PolarPaint
amishockolate.x86_64-aros... gam/fps 617kb Porting of Shockolate (System Sh...
polarpaint_aros.lha gra/edi 2Mb Paint program made with Hollywood
polarpaint_small_aros.lha gra/edi 2Mb Paint program made with Hollywood
hollywoodplayer.lha uti/fil 10Mb Hollywood Player Applets
omanko.lha uti/fil 2Mb File tool to test the MD5, CRC32...
(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]